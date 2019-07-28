Who will win Love Island 2019? Latest odds for boys, girls and favourite couple

From Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer to Jess Hynes and Max Morely, there have been a total of four winning couples on Love Island. And after a summer of Flack Attacks, muggy mischief and cheeky challenges, we can expect another two islanders to join their ranks in 2019, earning the £50,000 prize money in the process.

With three days to go before the grand final, who will Flack announce as the winning couple?

Here’s who the bookies think will come out on top…

Who is the favourite boy to win Love Island 2019?

Tommy Fury is by far the favourite out of the remaining lads, after former leaders Curtis and Michael had their heads turned in Casa Amor and Michael later got the boot after ditching Amber for Joanna, only to graft on Amber when Joanna left. Bookies have him at 8/13 to take home the £50k.

Ovie is now in second place with odds of 15/8 despite having only just coupled up with newbie India, while fellow newcomer Greg has odds of 11/2.

Who is the favourite girl to win Love Island 2019?

At 8/13, influencer Molly-Mae is the frontrunner for the girls. India is second in the race, at 15/8 after winning over Ovie while Amber is trailing behind in third with odds of 11/2.

Who is the favourite couple to win Love Island 2019?

It comes as no surprise that Tommy and Molly-Mae are the bookies’ favourite couple to swipe the £50k, despite her facing allegations of “faking” how she feels. The pair – who have dropped the L-bomb and became official after holding out for each other during Casa Amor – have odds of 8/13.

Chasing them for the win are Ovie and India, who are placed at 15/8. The former Page 3 model and vegan chef saved Ovie from being Amber’s “guardian angel” when she picked him on joining the villa.

Greg and Amber have odds of 11/2, Curtis and Maura 14/1, while Anton and Belle are the outsiders with odds of 20/1.

Love Island is on 9pm Sunday to Friday, ITV2.