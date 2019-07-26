When is ITV drama The Bay back for series two?

Morven Christie will return as police family liaison officer DS Lisa Armstrong in series two of The Bay – as we return to Morecambe Bay for a brand-new case.

Here’s what you need to know…

When is The Bay back for series 2?

The Bay will return for series two in 2020, ITV has confirmed.

Series two was announced in May 2019 – and filming is set to begin later in the year.

“FINALLY! Been sitting on this info since before the finale… Season 2 is go!” Morven Christie tweeted. “Thanks so much everyone who watched, and for all your lovely messages and comments. Buzzin’ to get back to it!”

Production company Tall Story Pictures added: “We are beyond excited to say that we are going back to wonderful Morecambe to film a new series of The Bay. Thank you to everyone who watched series 1 – we can’t wait for you to find out what we’ve got planned for series 2.”

What will series 2 be about?

“I think that audiences will enjoy seeing where Daragh takes Lisa and the team, when they return with a new case for series two next year,” said ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill – revealing that Morven Christie will be back as DS Lisa Armstrong alongside her boss DI Tony Manning (Dan Ryan).

The series one finale saw the truth laid bare about the twins’ disappearance as Lisa finally began to mend her relationship with her own troubled teenagers. According to ITV, the episode attracted a consolidated audience of seven million viewers.

Returning to the coastal town of Morecambe, The Bay series two will see Lisa and the team tackle a new case.

Writer Daragh Carville previously told RadioTimes.com that if the show was renewed, the next series “would have a new crime and a new family for our family liaison officer.”

Details of that “new case” have yet to be revealed – watch this space for updates.

“We are so thrilled that The Bay found such a large audience and that the fantastic world and characters brought to life by Daragh Carville will be returning to ITV,” executive producer Catherine Oldfield said. “It was an incredible production, shot in a beautiful location and thanks to ITV’s belief in the story we wanted to tell, we get to do it all over again.”

Who stars in The Bay?

Morven Christie will return as Family Liaison Officer DS Lisa Armstrong, while Daniel Ryan will again co-star as DI Tony Manning. Further casting news will be announced closer to production.

With DS Armstrong and DI Manning at the helm, it’s possible we’ll see the return of Taheen Modak as DC “Med” Kharim – as well as the Armstrong family: Abbie (played by Imogen King), Rob (Art Parkinson) and Penny (Lindsey Coulson). However, their casting has yet to be confirmed.

Series one also starred Jonas Armstrong (Sean Meredith), Chanel Cresswell (Jess Meredith), Matthew McNulty (Nick Mooney), Louis Greatorex (Sam), Darci Shaw (Holly) and Noah Valentine (Dylan) – but with as series two will take on a completely new storyline, they are unlikely to appear.