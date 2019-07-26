Orange Is The New Black creator reveals character she most regrets killing off

Six years after it first aired, we’re bidding a fond farewell to Netflix hit Orange is the New Black.

The show initially followed the misadventures of Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) as she adapted to life in a women’s prison, but later series’ also explored the lives of, and issues faced by, her fellow inmates at Litchfield Penitentiary.

OITNB was never afraid to kill off some of our most loved characters in shocking twists (yes, we still tear up about losing Poussey in series four), and now executive producer Tara Herrmann has revealed which inmate she found the most difficult to cut – series one star Tricia Miller.

Fans will remember Tricia (Madeleine Brewer) died in the tenth episode from a drug overdose, which Herrmann has now described as “inevitable.”

“We had written that character, we knew what her end was going to be, and then when we cast [Madeleine Brewer] and worked with her and the character developed, we did have a hard time moving forward with what was her inevitable ending,” she told Huff Post. “I mean of course we were sad in season one, with the character of Tricia.

“But those are the stories that resonate, because you love them, and you’re rooting for them. They’re all really hard, but I don’t regret them, because of the stories we were able to tell through them.”

While this may be the end of Orange is the New Black for now, the show’s immense popularity on Netflix (105 million users of the streaming service have watched at least one episode of the show) has seen talks of a sequel at some point in the future.

“We’re really proud of the long run that Orange Is the New Black had,” said Lionsgate TV Group chairman Kevin Beggs. “It remains one of Netflix’s most-watched shows. We’re ending on a high note.

“Keep in mind we own that series and will be distributing it for years to come. We’re already in discussions and, when the timing is right, we’ll talk further with [writer] Jenji [Kohan] about a potential sequel.”

