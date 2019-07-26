Accessibility Links

Who is Greg O’Shea? Meet the Love Island series 5 contestant and pro rugby player

The 24-year-old from Limerick will be hoping to play his way into the girls' hearts — and he's got his eye on Maura...

Irish rugby player Greg O’Shea is hoping to get hearts racing as he (ahem) “tries” to win over the Villa.

Here’s everything you need to know…

Meet Greg O’Shea…

Who is Greg coupled up with on Love Island? Amber.

Age: 24

From: Limerick

Job: Professional rugby player

Instagram: @gregoshea

The professional rugby player once competed in the Youth Olympics, and he loves being in long-term relationships, but finds his career sometimes gets in the way: he travels a lot, and he reckons his most recent injuries may have hurt his chance with the ladies…

Asked to rate himself out of ten, he said: “I broke my face a couple of months ago through rugby so I had a broken nose and a cracked forehead! Before that happened I would say I was an eight… but now I’d dock myself down to a seven with the broken face. The lads always say I give the girls a cheeky smile so that’s probably my best feature.”

Greg’s been in two long-term relationships in the past ten years, and has only been single for the last 12 months. “I’ve always been a one girl kind of guy… If I see a girl I tend to fall for her hard. Hopefully that can happen again. After my last relationship I lost my faith in love so hopefully going into the villa can get my belief in love back.”

Asked to describe his best and worst traits, Greg admitted that he’s a “clean freak” and that he sometimes struggles to hold back on sharing his opinions.

“My good traits are that I’m energetic, very friendly and I’m focused – when I have a goal in my life nothing really gets in the way,” he said. “My worst traits are that I’m a bit of a clean freak. If I see something that I don’t agree with, I’m not able to hold it to myself – I always have to say something. I struggle to bite my tongue.”

What is Greg looking for in the Love Island villa?

Greg originally had his eye on his fellow countrywoman, Maura: “I need to get in the villa and see what the story is and who is good craic! I’d say me and Maura will hit it off straight away, being two Irish people and she’s hilarious. She’s very naturally funny and she’s gorgeous as well so you never know.”

In general, he’s looking for a woman who’s up for something more serious, and who “knows her worth”.

“I’m searching for a girl who is confident in herself, not cocky but she knows her worth. I want a girl who backs herself and someone who lives a positive lifestyle.”

What has Greg been up to in the Love Island villa?

Greg has very quickly established himself as a firm favourite in the villa after telling Amber that she “deserved to be spoiled” during their date together in the Hideaway.

“Obviously, you are my first choice,” he told her.

And it seems his Irish charms have worked.

“I’m telling you now, I haven’t liked one boy that has come in. That boy has got the luck of the Irish!” Amber told Anna and Maura.

Michael then admitted that he still liked Amber, and the former couple shared a smooch during a challenge. However, when it came to the recoupling, Amber opted to stick with the lovely Greg — leaving Michael to couple up with Francesca.

Greg and Amber have since shared their first kiss, and with Michael dumped from the villa, they’re free to crack on with no distractions.

Love Island airs on ITV2

