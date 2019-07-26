Who is Francesca Allen? Meet the Love Island series 5 bombshell looking for her own James Bond

Francesca Allen entered the Love Island villa as a bombshell five weeks in and immediately turned some heads.

She describes herself as “fun, bubbly and very positive” but also “quite fiery”.

Here’s everything you need to know about the clothing store manager from Essex…

Meet Francesca Allen…

Who is Francesca coupled up with on Love Island? Michael — but it was purely platonic.

Age: 23

From: Essex

Job: Clothing store manager

Instagram: francesca_allen

What is Francesca looking for in the villa?

“James Bond. I want a James Bond.”

Anyone else want Bond to infiltrate Casa Amor in the next film? Although appearing on a prime time reality show may blow his cover.

What are Francesca’s best and worst personality traits?

Apparently, it’s being simultaneously one thing and its exact opposite at the same time. She is “fun, bubbly and very positive” but also “quite fiery” and “quite a forgiving person.” She is “quite spontaneous” but also “terrible at getting ready – if I can’t find something to wear I will always be late.”

What qualities does Francesca find attractive?

“I fancy people’s mannerisms more than their looks,” claims Francesca, giving everyone a good reason to mind their Ps and Qs. In fact, table manners are a bit of a sore point.

“I went out with a boy and we went to a fancy restaurant in the West End. Our starters came out and he scoffed and laughed at me because I picked up the starter knife and fork, and he said he was surprised I knew which knife and fork to use! I got up from the table, and left. I was so insulted. How could he think I didn’t know basic table manners?” Elbows off the table, guys.

What has Francesca been up to in the villa?

Francesca made an initial play for Curtis and Ovie, choosing the two boys to take on her first dates.

While she enjoyed her time with Ovie, Francesca seemed to have more of an eye for Curtis — and during the girls-pick-boys recoupling, she opted for the ballroom dancer, which did not impress love rival Maura.

The Maura drama continues as Francesca decides to recouple with Curtis. 👀 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/7dCjla6P75 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 11, 2019

But she barely got a chance to get to know the professional dancer who gave Maura a massage before deciding to sleep on the daybed away from Francesca, claiming he “didn’t want to rub it in Maura’s face”.

It really was all over days later when Curtis officially cracked on with Maura and the two shared a kiss on the villa balcony.

🎺 Curtis is officially cracking on with Maura! 🎺 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/hj8q6LAFlm — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 15, 2019

Then when it came to the girls-choice recoupling, Maura chose Curtis — meaning Francesca was left with Michael, who was the last boy to be picked. The pair were then later dumped by their fellow islanders after finishing in the publics’ bottom three.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2