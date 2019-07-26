Who is Amber Gill? Meet the Love Island series 5 contestant linked to former Islanders

Love Island is back, and judging by this season’s cast it’s most definitely going to be a survival of the fittest for series five.

Here’s the lowdown on Islander Amber Gill…

Meet Amber Gill…

Who is Amber coupled up with on Love Island? Amber is coupled up newcomer Greg.

Age: 21

From: Newcastle

Job: Beauty therapist and model

Twitter: @AmberRoseGill (but don’t get your hopes up about a follow-back, the account is yet to have been used)

Instagram: @amberrosegill

Amber’s a beautician (she specialises in lashes and facials, if you’re interested) but you may recognise her from elsewhere.

The 21-year-old has been a model for online clothing brand Fash1.UK, who describe her as “the sassiest person they’ve ever met” on their Instagram page. Here’s hoping she brings a dash of that trademark attitude to the villa.

Amber is seemingly good friends with 2018 Islander Ellie Brown , with the pair posing for several snaps on Instagram while out in Newcastle, alongside fellow series-four alumnus Adam Collard

She’s also pals with former Geordie Shore star Kyle Christie. Here they are together in this sweet Insta snap from 2014.

While he captioned Amber in the snap as “the young Mrs Christie”, he was actually dating co-star Holly Hagan at the time – Amber was reportedly dating his cousin.

But it seems Amber is now very much single and ready to mingle as she heads villa-side to Majorca.

“I’ve got a big personality and I get on with people really well,” she said. “People think I’m funny. I don’t take myself too seriously and I’m always up for a laugh. I’ll be good on challenges and dates.”

What is Amber looking for in the villa?

A joker, it would seem. Her tagline on her Instagram account is, “If you don’t have a sense of humour, go away”.

She describes her perfect date as dining on Ebi Katsu sushi and Odeon ice blasts – whether she finds any of this in Majorca is yet to be revealed.

“I like tall guys who are muscly and athletic, I like people that go to the gym because that’s what I like,” she said. “I want someone who is funny and that I can have fun with and doesn’t take themselves too seriously because I am daft.”

What has Amber been up to in the villa?

Initially coupled up with Callum, Amber decided to dump him when she chose a platonic coupling with Anton. She was new boy Danny‘s second pick for a date after Yewande – though sparks seemed to fly more between the first pairing than the second.

However, the potential interest from Danny awoke Michael, who decided to tell Amber that he is attracted to her when she returned from the date.

She appeared to feel the same. “Every other boy in the villa lays it on thick, it’s called factor fifty thick, apart from Michael,” she said in the Beach Hut. “He’s very chilled and low-key which I think I’m more attracted to.”

The two then shared their first kiss (after much faffing around) and won praise from viewers when they took Anton to task over an insensitive conversation he had with Anna.

Amber & Michael confronting Anton and being true friends.

Amber later admitted to being annoyed when Michael was picked to go on a date with new bombshell Maura.

“I’m a little bit bothered,” she said in The Beach Hut. “Okay, I’m a lot bothered.”

But she needn’t have worried, with Michael and Amber soon becoming an official Love Island couple. D’awww.

And things got even more romantic with the pair, with Amber admitting her feelings for Michael during their first date.

Michael and Amber's first date was everything we'd hoped it would be and more!

Despite showing her sensitive side, Amber didn’t cool down completely – particularly with Danny. After the model chose to couple up with Arabella rather than Yewande (thus dumping her from the Island), Amber was quick to challenge the decision.

Amber was having none of Danny's excuses after the recoupling.

After heading to Casa Amor along with the rest of the girls, it seemed there had been trouble in paradise, with Amber admitting that she doubted whether Michael would stay true — and her fears were confirmed, with Michael decided to couple up with new girl Joanna, leaving her single.

During the shocking recoupling, Amber explained why she had remained faithful to Michael, saying: “Because I’m a loyal human being, that’s the way that I am, that’s what I wanted to do… I had a sneaky feeling. It’s disappointing.”

She was then forced to go for tea with Joanna outside the villa, but after a rocky start they managed to squash the beef. She later told the girls that Joanna has done nothing wrong, and that she doesn’t hold anything against her.

But Amber still had feelings for Michael, and got emotional when Maura and Anna tried to set her up with new boy Chris.

“Chris is lovely and he’s got tattoos and he’s tall but I just had something with Michael,” she said. “Having a new boy enter the villa tonight has made me realise that I still have feelings for Michael.”

However, following the heart rate contest, Amber was thrilled to find out that she had raised Michael’s heart rate the most…

In the latest recoupling, she opted to couple-up with Ovie to save him from a dumping — but just as mates.

But Amber hasn’t given up hope on recoupling with Michael, and decided to bite the bullet at the Island Club to tell him her feelings.

“Chris coming in has made me realise even more how much we did have a good thing,” she said. “I know we had our issues, but I feel like if I had handled it better, if I had been more open with you we wouldn’t be at this point right now because I think that we did have a good thing going.

“I still do like you, I can’t switch my feelings off. I know it took me a long time to say it but when I did say that I liked you, it was real… That’s all I wanted to say.”

Michael brutally rejected Amber’s advances, saying he still wanted to pursue a relationship with Joanna despite her being dumped from the villa.

After Michael told Amber there's no future for them, she had a few choice words to air…

But, after a talking to from Ovie (of course), Michael suddenly realised the error of his ways and apologised to Amber about the way he’d been speaking to her.

“I don’t actually want to hurt you and I never have,” he said. “Right now, it seems that I take all of my frustration out on you.”

After the pair settled their differences, it seemed Amber was ready to move on with newcomer Greg following their date in the Hideaway – but Michael was determined to put a spanner in the works.

He pulled her aside once again and confessed that he does still have feelings for her. Unsurprisingly, Amber was sceptical, questioning whether he would have done the same if Joanna was still around.

The two then shared a tongue-y smooch during a challenge, a few hours before a recoupling was announced, leaving Amber with a massive decision to make.

She opted to pick Greg over Michael — a decision she’s clearly pleased with, as the pair have been growing close, even sharing a cheeky first kiss under the covers.

Greg and Amber finally get to share their first kiss in complete and utter privacy…

Before Michael left the villa, he pulled Amber over for a quick chat to apologise for his behaviour and she told him it was all “water under the bridge”.

Michael wasn't about to leave without clearing the air with Amber first.

