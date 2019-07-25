Accessibility Links

Who are the couples on Love Island 2019 and when is the next recoupling?

Find out all you need to know about the current sun-kissed pairings – and when the next recoupling is due

©ITV

The grafting, sticking it on and muggy mischief of Love Island 2019 is in full swing and, as usual, contestants won’t be able to reach the final on their own.

To keep themselves safe from a dumping, they will have to make sure they stay as a couple – be it for love, fame or friendship.

And with regular recouplings set to take place, that’s easier said than done.

Here’s when the next one’s due to take place…

When is the next re-coupling happening?

The last recoupling was on Friday 19th July, and saw the girls picking which boy they’d like to couple up with — with Amber choosing newcomer Greg over Michael, who’d just confessed his feelings for her.

We’ll keep you updated on when the next recoupling is scheduled to be…

Who are the current Love Island couples?

Molly-Mae and T0mmy

Love island couples

Anton and Belle

Love island couples

Maura and Curtis

Maura and Curtis

India and Ovie

Ovie and India

Amber and Greg

Amber and Greg
Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2

