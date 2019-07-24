When is Winter Love Island on ITV2? Where is it set?

Believe it or not, Love Island will return to ITV2 less than six months after series five has ended for a Winter edition of the reality show.

This time around, a cast of new models and Instagrammers will be stuffed into a villa in South Africa and urged to forge romantic connections with a view to taking home a cash prize.

Find out everything you need to know about Winter Love Island below…

When is Winter Love Island on TV?

The first edition will air in “early 2020”, according to ITV. We imagine that means January/ February 2020. So get ready for some sun on those bleak winter nights.

Where is Winter Love Island set?

The action will take place in a “brand new villa in South Africa“. The South African summer runs from December-March, so it should be sunny enough for all the Islanders to get their abs out.

Is there a trailer for Winter Love Island?

Not yet.

Will Caroline Flack and Iain Sterling be presenting and narrating the show?

There is no news so far as to whether these two will return for the Winter series – but what would Love Island be without them? We will update this page when more info comes through.

When do applications open for Winter Love Island?

Typically, applications have opened after each series has ended – and considering this one is coming a lot sooner than previous years, we imagine that will be the case once again. Watch this space.

Will there be a Love Island Winter live stream?

Unlikely. Whilst the show streams live via ITV Hub simultaneously with its TV broadcast, there are currently no plans from Love Island bosses to introduce a live feed from the villa (similar to the one Big Brother had in its heyday). Read what the producers had to say about it here.