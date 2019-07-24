Who is Michael Griffiths? Meet the Love Island series 5 contestant and firefighter

Love Island is back for its fifth series, with a brand new set of Islanders cracking on and mugging off in the villa.

Here’s the lowdown on Michael Griffiths, who was part of the first batch of contestants to jet off to Majorca…

Meet Michael Griffiths…

Who is Michael partnered up with in the villa? Despite having spent three weeks with Amber, Michael’s head was turned when she was away in Casa Amor. When the girls returned, he opted to couple up with newcomer Joanna instead. After she left, he coupled up with Francesca before the pair were dumped from the island.

Age: 27

From: Liverpool

Job: Firefighter

Instagram: @mac_griffiths_

Michael’s USP? He’s a rugged and handsome firefighter.

“Who doesn’t want their own firefighter?” he joked. “Their own hero.”

It’s his unique vocation which sees Michael cheekily rate himself a 10/10.

“I’d rate myself ten out of ten, I would have said nine but I’m a hero so it bumps it up,” he said.

But aside from his day job, Michael believes his down-to-earth attitude and energy are what will make him a catch in the villa.

“’I’m a straight-talking guy, I’ll tell people how it is. I’m open and energetic, so I’m easy to get along with,” he said.

However, his forthright attitude can land Michael in trouble.

“People don’t always like the truth,” he said. “Even though it’s one of the best things about me, it’s also one of the worst. I’ll just say it how it is.

“I also eat a lot, little and often, people might find that quite annoying. And I’m always late!”

What is Michael looking for in the villa?

A “nice bum” is a plus for Michael – but it’s more important to have that initial spark.

“[I’m looking for] somebody I can get along with on an intellectual level and have a conversation with and not be lost in translation. But also have a bit about them, not take themselves too seriously and have a bit of banter,” he said.

“If I like somebody then I’ll go for it. There’s not really anything that could stop me. Everybody I meet will be a new person so they’re not going to be my best mate, so if a girl I’m speaking to is coupled up and we get on, I’m still going to talk to her.”

What has Michael been up to in the villa?

He ramped up his pursuit of Amber after her date with Danny, telling her that he fancies her.

“I’m trying to gauge whether she actually likes me or not,” he said. “She doesn’t give me any feedback. She just likes to smile at me. I’ll take that as positive feedback.”

The pair (finally) shared their first kiss, and survived the test he faced when he went on a date with Maura, before officially becoming a couple.

Michael and Amber's first date was everything we'd hoped it would be and more! 💋 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/WG0y4WhenC — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 20, 2019

The twosome had their very first date together, with Michael telling Amber how well she’d fit in with his family – and even teasing moving in together.

However, the pair hit shaky ground after the arrival of Casa Amor, with Michael telling new girl Joanna that there are certain things about Amber that irritate him, and underscore their age difference.

“It’s certain things that have gone on that I think is quite childish,” he confessed. “Are they things that I would probably put up with outside? Probably not as much as I am in here. She’s quite straight with everything but at the same time she’s not straight with me sometimes and that can be quite frustrating.”

When quizzed on whether he would consider sharing his bed with a new Islander, Michael seemed more than open to the idea.

Later in the Beach Hut, he said, “the new girls coming in has obviously come at a great time. It’s helped me realise situations that I’ve overlooked with Amber, and it’s made me realise that I did go into a shell over the past week and I wasn’t really acting myself. Just acting a bit out of character. This has come at a good time to help me clear things up in my head.

“I take a lot more on the chin and just squash things for the sake of not having an issue. It does go back to the age thing. It’s making me realise things I’ve been brushing off.”

💔FIRST LOOK 💔 Amber and Amy stand by their men, while Michael and Curtis get closer to the new girls. Jordan is missing Anna, but is she catching feels for new boy Ovie?#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/0ZjpCmhptc — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 1, 2019

The fire fighter later told Joanna: “Over the past two days I’ve been able to be myself… I’ve met Amber and things have progressed quite well with her but then they’ve kind of hit little bumps and it shouldn’t really hit bumps at this stage.”

He coupled up with Joanna instead of Amber as the Casa Amor stay came to an end, and, understandably, Amber was fuming.

Michael admitted he was a “little surprised” Amber returned from Casa Amor on her own, telling Caroline Flack: “There were situations where I thought she wasn’t that into me… I hadn’t been staying true to myself, biting my tongue in situations I wouldn’t usually bite my tongue in and overlooking things I wouldn’t usually overlook. I’ve been through that situation before and that’s why things haven’t worked out, so why would I do it now?”

But things between Michael and Joanna were far from rosy, with the pair only seeming to talk about…well, Amber.

Joanna told Michael to “not even say hello” to his ex while he claimed he didn’t even believe Amber’s tears when she got emotional over their break-up.

“If we respond, [Amber] wins,” he said to Joanna.

But Michael was later contradicted by his own heart rate during the dance challenge which saw his heart beat the fastest for Amber’s routine.

Things got all the more awkward when Amber decided to bite the bullet and tell Michael how she felt when the Islanders visited the Island Club.

“I still do like you, I can’t switch my feelings off. I know it took me a long time to say it but when I did say that I liked you, it was real… That’s all I wanted to say,” she said.

After rejecting Amber, things took a big downwards turn for Michael, with partner Joanna dumped from the Island. Michael decided to stay – which didn’t impress Joanna. “If you found what you want then you better leave mate,” she said to him. “But you clearly aren’t so you’re a f*****g snake.”

Michael also sought to clear the air (yet again) with Amber, getting her to “sit down” before telling her that he’s not interested in rekindling anything now that Joanna’s gone. However, after talking to Ovie (of course) Michael suddenly realised the error of his ways and apologised to Amber about the way he’d ben speaking to her.

“I don’t actually want to hurt you and I never have,” he said. “Right now, it seems that I take all of my frustration out on you.”

But he was in need of a neck brace after his head turned yet again for Amber.

Confiding in Jordan and Ovie, he said: “Now that Joanna has gone, it has given me time to think about things. I’m not saying I don’t like Joanna, because I do. But I feel like because Joanna was there I actively avoided Amber.”

Michael confessed to Amber that he still has feelings for her, and smooched her during a challenge. However, she decided to choose newcomer Greg during the recoupling — and a day later, Michael was voted off the island along with Francesca.

Michael wasn't about to leave without clearing the air with Amber first. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/my66fYnZPV — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 21, 2019

