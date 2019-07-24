Accessibility Links

How to watch Boris Johnson become Prime Minister on TV

BBC and ITV will have live coverage of all the action

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 23: Newly elected British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the Conservative Leadership announcement at the QEII Centre on July 23, 2019 in London, England. After a month of hustings, campaigning and televised debates the members of the UK's Conservative and Unionist Party have voted for Boris Johnson to be their new leader and the country's next Prime Minister, replacing Theresa May. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Well, it’s really happening. Few could have predicted it even two years ago, but after storming the Conservative leadership contest, Boris Johnson is set to be anointed as Prime Minister today. While our politics can seem chaotic nowadays, the handover is an occasion predicated on tradition, ceremony and, most of all, a regular timetable.

Here’s how to watch history as it is written.

When does Boris Johnson officially become Prime Minister?

Boris will become Queen Elizabeth II’s 14th Prime Minister this afternoon. He is set to have a meeting with the Queen at Buckingham Palace, where she will invite him to form a government. Then, he will make a speech outside 10 Downing Street before entering the building for the first time in his new role.

Later on in the day, he is expected to announce his most senior cabinet appointments, including Chancellor, Home Secretary and Foreign Secretary.

How can I watch Boris Johnson become Prime Minister on TV?

BBC and ITV will broadcast live News Specials surrounding the event from 1.45pm (BBC1) and 2pm (ITV) on Wednesday 24th July.

BBC’s coverage will be presented by Huw Edwards and Sophie Raworth, while ITV’s will be hosted by Nina Hossein, with contribution from Robert Peston, Chris Ship and Paul Brand.

