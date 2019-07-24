Here’s who Love Island fans want to leave the villa tonight
It's not looking good for Jordan after his head did a 180 in the final week
Love Island viewers have spoken: according to a poll of RadioTimes.com readers, Anna & Jordan and Chris and Harley will be the two couples to leave the villa on Wednesday night.
- Love Island confirmed for TWO series in 2020
- Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard joins Ru Paul’s Drag Race as guest judge
- Listen to the RadioTimes.com Podcast now: subscribe on iTunes / subscribe on Google Podcasts
Anna and Jordan were unsurprisingly the couple with the most votes for eviction, following their bust-up on last night’s episode. Some 57% of voters said they want to see these two pack their bags tonight.
Chris and Harley were the second favourites to go, with 20% of the vote. The new couple have been on the rocks after Chris indicated in a challenge that he thought the public wanted to see him with India, who he admitted to fancying when she arrived.
Interestingly, Tommy and Molly-Mae came in third place, with 9% of people voting for them to leave. They have been favourites to win since the early stages – but they could be facing a real last-minute challenge from Ovie and India, and Amber and Greg (the couples with the least votes in our poll, at 2% and 1% respectively).