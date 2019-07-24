Here’s who Love Island fans want to leave the villa tonight

Love Island viewers have spoken: according to a poll of RadioTimes.com readers, Anna & Jordan and Chris and Harley will be the two couples to leave the villa on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Anna and Jordan were unsurprisingly the couple with the most votes for eviction, following their bust-up on last night’s episode. Some 57% of voters said they want to see these two pack their bags tonight.

Chris and Harley were the second favourites to go, with 20% of the vote. The new couple have been on the rocks after Chris indicated in a challenge that he thought the public wanted to see him with India, who he admitted to fancying when she arrived.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Tommy and Molly-Mae came in third place, with 9% of people voting for them to leave. They have been favourites to win since the early stages – but they could be facing a real last-minute challenge from Ovie and India, and Amber and Greg (the couples with the least votes in our poll, at 2% and 1% respectively).