Here’s who Love Island fans want to leave the villa tonight

It's not looking good for Jordan after his head did a 180 in the final week

Jordan Love Island (ITV)

Love Island viewers have spoken: according to a poll of RadioTimes.com readers, AnnaJordan and Chris and Harley will be the two couples to leave the villa on Wednesday night.

Anna and Jordan were unsurprisingly the couple with the most votes for eviction, following their bust-up on last night’s episode. Some 57% of voters said they want to see these two pack their bags tonight.

Chris and Harley were the second favourites to go, with 20% of the vote. The new couple have been on the rocks after Chris indicated in a challenge that he thought the public wanted to see him with India, who he admitted to fancying when she arrived.

Interestingly, Tommy and Molly-Mae came in third place, with 9% of people voting for them to leave. They have been favourites to win since the early stages – but they could be facing a real last-minute challenge from Ovie and India, and Amber and Greg (the couples with the least votes in our poll, at 2% and 1% respectively).

Tags

All about Love Island

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR5: Ep39 on ITV2 Pictured: Greg and Amber go on a date. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

