Who are the acts on Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions?

We’re fairly fresh from Britain’s Got Talent’s thirteenth series finale, but we’re getting another bonus series this year.

Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions riffs off the recent American version, which saw a series of best-loved acts from the Got Talent franchises around the world compete to be named champion.

But we’re now getting our very own ‘Olympics of talent’ later this year, with some more familiar faces appearing on our side of the Atlantic to be judged once more by Simon Cowell and co.

So who can we expect to see? Here’s the list of confirmed acts, updated as we get them.

Susan Boyle

Britain’s Got Talent’s 2009 finalist Susan Boyle has been confirmed as one of the all-star acts who will be fighting to be crowned the ultimate champion.

Boyle’s inclusion was confirmed by Britain’s Got Talent host Ant McPartlin during the main show’s live final in June, and marks ten years since she originally auditioned.

She also took part in America’s Got Talent: The Champions – and while she was judge Mel B’s Golden Buzzer act, she failed to make the final five, with magician Shin Lim of America’s Got Talent taking the top prize.

Stavros Flatley

Also from the 2009 series (and equally as iconic as Susan, to some) Stavros Flatley is thought to be bringing their unique take on Irish dancing to Britain’s Got Talent.

Demi Demetriou and son Lagi performed Michael Flatley’s Lord Of The Dance at their first audition, with their topless antics making them household names.

A source said, “Stavros Flatley have signed up to take part in Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions.

“They are one of the most iconic names ever to take part in the show so signing them up to the show was a no brainer for Simon.”

The insider continued to the Daily Star, “A lot of other names are still in the mix but Stavros Flatley are locked in.”

Advertisement

Check back at RadioTimes.com for the latest names announced for BGT: The Champions