Of course there’s a petition to make Chris Eubank Sr the next Bond
Stupendous idea
Move aside, Elba. Sit down, Hiddleston. There’s only one man that should play James Bond. And the name’s Eubank. Chris Eubank.
That’s according to a new petition calling for the former WBO middleweight champion with a distinctive voice to replace Daniel Craig as 007.
“Chris Eubank is not only a national treasure but also one who has seen action for most of his life, and his larger-than-life personality would be perfect as the next James Bond,” says the petition titled “Cast Chris Eubank Snr as the next James Bond”.
- When is the new James Bond film released? What’s the title, who is in the cast, and is it Daniel Craig’s last movie as 007?
- Danny Boyle on his plans for Bond 25: “it could have been really good”
- Listen to the RadioTimes.com Podcast now: subscribe on iTunes / subscribe on Google Podcasts
Why have over 600 people signed it? Well, like all James Bonds, it probably stems from Eubank’s appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox. The former boxer is enjoying a resurgence in popularity after his performance on the C4 show, which included asking his son what a Ryvita is and dancing to the Love Island theme song.
Love Island feelz @ChrisEubank @ChrisEubankJr #LoveIsland #CelebrityGogglebox #Gogglebox pic.twitter.com/MZxUlKvMNs
— C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) June 21, 2019
Unfortunately, Eubank wasn’t available for comment, but we can only assume he’d be Simply the Best in the role.
Do YOU think Eubank would be the ultimate Bond? Of course you do – but would he be better than the likes of Tom Hardy? Vote who you want to join Her Majesty’s secret service below…