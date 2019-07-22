Who is Belle Hassan? Meet the Love Island contestant with a famous actor father

Love Island series five is hotting up, with Casa Amor done and dusted and a brand new batch of Bombshells settling in to villa life.

Here’s the lowdown on Belle Hassan, who has an unusual connection to last year’s winner Dani Dyer…

Meet Belle Hassan…

Who is Belle coupled up with? Anton.

Age: 21

From: Bromley

Job: Makeup artist

Instagram: @bellehassan

Twitter: @bellehassan

“I’m fun, I’m funny and I’m flirty,” Love Island newcomer Belle says. “Hopefully I’ll liven things up a bit, I’m looking to make everyone laugh and want to bring a new dynamic to the villa and have some fun.”

Asked to rate her looks out of ten, she gives herself “a solid eight or nine. I get a lot of compliments on my eyes and my boobs.”

Who is Belle’s famous actor father?

“My dad is an actor, Tamer Hassan,” Belle reveals. “He’s been in The Football Factory, The Business, Game of Thrones – he is my link to the famous world.

“He is a very supportive dad, he is like my best friend and is always there for me. He’s told me to be myself but has also warned me, ‘I’m watching and I’m going to be seeing every detail!'”

Tamer Hassan played Khal Forzo in Game of Thrones. Here he is:

After starring opposite Danny Dyer in the 2004 sports film The Football Factory, Tamer became good friends with the EastEnders actor – whose own daughter, Dani Dyer, won last year’s Love Island.

“Because he was in a film with Danny Dyer, I’ve met Dani Dyer when we were kids,” Belle says.

But unlike Dani, it’s taken a while for her to mention her famous father. She waits until her first date with Anton to bring it up, telling her other half: “My mum is in beauty and my dad is an actor. He’s in a lot of British gangster films.”

Anton has un understandably wary reaction, leading Belle to joke: “Are you a little bit scared?”

What is Belle looking for – and who is her type?

Before she entered Casa Amor, Belle “definitely” had her eye on Anton – but she added: “Tom is good looking too and Tommy is gorgeous.”

“I don’t have a type so I look for honesty and someone who is funny, genuine and can look after me,” she says. On the other hand, “a cheat or a liar is an immediate turn off.”

In fact, Belle has strong views on cheats.

“I have been cheated on so many times so the thought of me cheating is a no,” she says, before adding: “But, it is a different environment in the villa and so you could act a bit out of character because the circumstances are different to your usual life. I can’t see myself cheating if I really like someone.”

As for how far she’s prepared to go in the villa to get the guy she wants, Belle reveals: “Of course you never want to upset anyone but at the end of the day we’re all there to find someone we want to be with and if there is a connection there, then I will go for it. You have to do what you’ve got to do.”

Who is Belle friends with on Love Island?

Ahead of her debut on the show, Belle is hoping to get on with the other girls at the villa – especially Anna and Amber.

“I would say Anna definitely, she is funny and has banter with everyone,” she says. “Initially I didn’t think I’d get on with Amber but now I think we’d get on, we’re similar and are both straight up.

“All the girls seem lovely so I don’t think I’d have a problem getting on with anyone.”

What has Belle been up to in Casa Amor?

After quite a quiet start, Belle has set her sights on Anton – with things getting frisky after they shared a bed together.

Anton felt himself get very excited when Belle tickled his back with her fingernails.

The pair also shared a steamy kiss as part of the ‘Raunchy Races’ games, and then Anton chose to couple up with Belle.

They had their first date at a farm, where they milked goats. It went very well, with the two of them looking smitten upon returning to the villa.

But things could be over between the two already, after Anton’s infamous “wandering eye” struck again.

Belle was left looking mightily annoyed when Anton admitted that he had given his number to a Spanish shopkeeper when out buying food with Tommy and Jordan, but was willing to put it down as “banter” to spare her own feelings.

However, Belle couldn’t overlook Anton’s kiss with Anna during the “snog, marry, pie” challenge, saying she felt “mugged off” and refused to accept Anton’s ring.

Tearing up to Joanna, Belle asked: “Don’t I deserve better?”

With Anton telling Anna he was “done” with the relationship, things came to a head at the Island Club, with Belle and Anton having a very public falling out.

“I don’t find it funny,” she said. “All you care about is what other people think of you. It’s getting tedious now. If you don’t want this, stop thinking about how everyone feels.

“I’m not going to lower my standards for the sake of you.”

However, fortunately the couple managed to salvage their relationship, working through differences by the firepit.

Belle said to Anton: “I know that I am a hot-head and that is something I have to work on. When I’ve fell for someone, they’ve hurt me and I’m scared of being hurt again.”

Anton replied: “You’ve got so many good qualities that I’m looking for. Yes, you’re a bit fiery and yes maybe you mugged me off a bit yesterday but there is so much good in you. I feel like if you want to work at this, we can just get back to where we were. If that is what you want as well?”

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2