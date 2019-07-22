Meet the contestants taking part in Celebrity MasterChef 2019

Celebrity MasterChef is back for its fourteenth outing this summer, with a brand new batch of celebs donning their chef whites in a bid to impress infamous judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Our twenty celeb contestants will be whittled down over six weeks, following in the footsteps of Kimberly Wyatt, Angellica Bell and John Partridge to be crowned Celebrity MasterChef champion.

But who will be able to withstand the heat, and who will have to get out of the kitchen?

Here’s our full line-up…

Adam Woodyatt

Age: 51

Best known for: You’ll recognise Adam as EastEnders’ very own Ian Beale. He’s the soap’s longest-running actor, having been part of the programme since its inception in 1985.

Elizabeth Bourgine

Age: 62

Best known for: French actress Elizabeth is best known to UK audiences for her role as Catherine Bordey in BBC’s idyllic detective drama Death in Paradise.

Mim Shaikh

Age: 27

Best known for: The BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ made a documentary about being reunited with his father titled Finding Dad for BBC Three earlier this year. He also starred in sitcom King Gary.

Vicky Pattison

Age: 31

Best known for: After making a name for herself as a Geordie girl with a VIP edge on MTV’s Geordie Shore, she won the 15th series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2015. She was then a guest panelist on Loose Women and had a brief stint presenting I’m a Celeb spin-off show Extra Camp in 2016.

Dom Parker

Age: 54

Best known for: Dom is best known for his stint on Gogglebox from 2013-2016 alongside his wife Stephanie. Outside the TV review programme, he had a brief stint on the short-lived Channel 4 sports programme The Jump.

Dr Alex George

Age: 27

Best known for: Unlucky-in-love Alex made a name for himself for being repeatedly pied off in the fourth series of Love Island, and has since appeared as a health expert on Good Morning Britain.

Joey Essex

Age: 28

Best known for: Having first made a name for himself as the one with somewhat questionable intelligence in TOWIE, Joey went on to star in I’m a Celeb, Celebs Go Dating and The Jump. He also fronted his own documentary titled Educating Joey Essex, which saw him explore simple topics.

Martha Reeves

Age: 77

Best known for: The Motown legend fronted girl group Martha Reeves and the Vandellas and had a series of hit singles including Dancing in the Street and Heat Wave.

Greg Rutherford

Age: 32

Best known for: The Olympic hero scored a gold medal in long jump for the UK in the London 2012 games. Having since retired, he has also starred on The Cube, The Chase, and the 2016 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Dillian Whyte

Age: 31

Best known for: As well as being a heavyweight boxer with multiple regional heavyweight championships, Dillian is also a kickboxing champion, previously holding the BIKMA British super-heavyweight title.

Kellie Maloney

Age: 66

Best known for: The former manager of boxer Lennox Lewis, Kellie is now a passionate campaigner for the transgender community.

Dame Zandra Rhodes

Age: 78

Best known for: Zandra Rose is an English fashion designer, and was awarded a Damehood in 2014 for her services to British fashion.

Oti Mabuse

Age: 28

Best known for: The Latin American and Ballroom pro is a firm favourite amongst Strictly fans. She has since branched beyond the dance competition to be a captain on BBC 1’s latest entertainment format, The Greatest Dancer.

Andy Grant

Age: 35

Best known for: Former marine Andy became a long-distance runner after being injured in Afghanistan. He recently became the fastest single leg amputee in the world over 10km.

Tomasz Schafernaker

Age: 40

Best known for: You may recognise Tomasz as a meteorologist for BBC Weather.

Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock

Age: 51

Best known for: The former professional footballer made a name for himself as a hardman on the pitch, playing for Millwall, Spurs and Crystal Palace. He briefly returned to the pitch earlier this year for Harry Redknapp’s Harry’s Heroes: The Full English, which saw former footballers try and recapture their former glory against Germany.

Judge Jules

Age: 52

Best known for: Former entertainment lawyer Julius turned his hands to the decks in the 90s, which saw him voted the best DJ in the world by DJ Mag.

Rickie Haywood-Williams

Age: 39

Best known for: Rickie’s dulcet tones helped us get ready for the day as he fronted the Kiss FM breakfast show with Melvin Odoom and Charlie Hedges. The threesome now work on BBC Radio 1.

Jenny Ryan

Age: 37

Best known for: British quizzer Jenny Ryan is best known for being ‘The Vixen’ on ITV’s The Chase, as well as appearing on Only Connect, Mastermind and Let’s Sing and Dance for Comic Relief.

Josie Long

Age: 37

Best known for: British stand-up comedian Josie has appeared on panel shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats and the Bubble, as well as writing and acting roles on Channel 4 teen drama Skins.

Celebrity Masterchef launches on BBC 1 in the summer