Who is Anton Danyluk? Meet the Love Island series 5 contestant ‘with a wandering eye’

Love Island is back for a fifth series, with a whole new bunch of hot young things looking for love (or at least the chance to “do bits”).

Here’s all you need to know about Anton Danyluk, who was among the first 12 through the door in Majorca…

Meet Anton Danyluk…

Who is Anton coupled up with on Love Island? Anton is now in a couple with Belle, who came into the villa while the girls were at Casa Amor.

Age: 24

From: Airdrie, Scotland

Job: Gym owner

Instagram: @anton_danyluk

Anton Danyluk fancies his chances on Love Island, as his fellows Scots have gone a long way in the competition in previous years.

“Laura Anderson and Camilla Thurlow both got to the final. Hopefully, I’ll get further than them and win it!” he joked.

As well as being Scottish, Anton believes it his good sense of humour and solid work ethic that will see him land The One while in the villa.

“I’m funny, I’m very hard working and I’m really motivated and I love to encourage and motivate people,” he said. “My worst traits? I can be moody and I’m definitely an over-thinker. Sometimes I can be a bit selfish.

“My best feature is my eyes. I’m quite dark but I’ve got light eyes so they stand out. I would rate myself an eight on looks alone but when you start putting everything together you can bump it up a little bit.”

And Anton isn’t afraid of being a bit ruthless to get what he wants in the villa.

“I would go as far as I could unless I felt that the girl was mugging me off,” he said. “Unless I’ve got a really good connection with one of the guys I wouldn’t really have any issues with going for their girl because I’d have only known them for a few weeks.”

While Anton looks to be truly one of a kind in the villa, he says he’s most similar to series three Islander Chris Hughes.

“Everyone’s actually said to me that I’m the exact same as him!” he said. “Remember how he was a bit a d*** to start with, I think that’s probably me just putting my marker down. Then after that, you’ll actually see I’m not a bad guy and I’m actually a nice guy.”

What is Anton looking for in the villa?

As a fan of Margot Robbie (purely for her performance in Wolf of Wall Street, of course), Anton wants to couple up with someone who is similarly blonde.

“She has to be hard working and good looking,” he said. “Blonde hair is usually my type. They have to be into the gym because it’s such a big part of my life so it’s important that it’s a big part of their life as well.”

But Anton admits he does have a tendency to stray when bored.

“That’s a medical condition that I have… a wandering eye! I’ve never really been loyal in any of my relationships,” he said.

“My last relationship, I actually got caught cheating for the first time in my life and it changed everything for me. I saw how much it hurt her and what it did to her. So, for me going to into Love Island, it’s going to be the biggest test of my life.”

And Anton will not be thrilled to see any exes walking into the villa, which we have previously seen in last year’s Love Island and the second series.

“I’ve got three ex girlfriends. Number one, she’ll watch it and be riddled with jealousy. Number two will probably be happy for me. Number three, I think she’d cry actually, so there’s mixed emotions between all three of my exes,” he said.

“Exes are exes for a reason. My first girlfriend, I got back with her after, but never again would I go back with someone.”

What has Anton been up to in the villa?

Anton’s had a rough ride – after initially partnering up with Amy, who then decided to pursue things with Curtis, Anton tried his luck with Lucie before enjoying a brief flirtation with Molly-Mae. Having been pied on both attempts, it seemed Anton was never going to find love, with Amber only choosing to partner with him platonically.

However, Anton’s luck appeared to change with the arrival of Elma, who chose to date him when she first arrived in the villa.

Alas, that relationship was not meant to be either, as Elma was soon dumped from the island leaving Anton single yet again. He chose to partner up platonically with Lucie to keep her in the villa.

But things started looking up for Anton, with every single Casa Amor girl admitting they fancied him.

It was new girl Belle who made the first move, asking to share a bed with him on the first night, before tickling his back with her long fingernails – something that Anton later admitted to the rest of the boys that he really enjoyed.

The two shared a kiss during the ‘Raunchy Races’ games in the Villa, and Anton opted to couple up with her over Lucie when the islanders reunited.

The duo enjoyed a first date on a farm to milk goats, where they bonded further – although Anton looked rather intimidated when he learnt that Belle’s father is famous Football Factory and The Business actor Tamer Hassan…

Anton's coupled up, met Craig David AND milked a goat. What a time to be alive, huh? 🐐 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/DwU4idgbiE — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 8, 2019

But they later hit a bump in the road after Anton was struck down with that “wandering eye” condition, after he gave his number to a Spanish cashier during a shopping trip with Tommy and Jordan.

While Belle initially dismissed Anton’s antics as “banter”, she couldn’t overlook his kiss with Anna during the “snog, marry, pie” challenge, saying she felt “mugged off” and “deserved better”.

Anton was embarrassed after Belle rejected him in front of everyone, with Anton telling Anna that he was “done” with her. Things came to a head at the Island Club, with Belle drawing a line under the short-lived relationship.

“I’m not going to lower my standards for the sake of you, and that’s the truth,” she said to a bemused Anton.

Fortunately the couple managed to salvage their relationship the next day with Belle telling Anton: “I know that I am a hot-head and that is something I have to work on. When I’ve fell for someone, they’ve hurt me and I’m scared of being hurt again.”

Anton replied: “You’ve got so many good qualities that I’m looking for. Yes, you’re a bit fiery and yes maybe you mugged me off a bit yesterday but there is so much good in you. I feel like if you want to work at this, we can just get back to where we were. If that is what you want as well?”

Anton spent a night outside of the villa due to illness in week seven, but returned just in time to take part in the Men at Work challenge. He was shocked to discover, upon his return, that Michael had turned his attention back to Amber. A lot can change in 24 hours…

Love Island continues weekdays and Sundays on ITV2