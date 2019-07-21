San Diego Comic-Con 2019: The Biggest and Best Panels

The big guns are back this year at San Diego Comic-con, with the return of Game of Thrones, Westworld and Marvel Studios, all of whom opted out last year. Joining them are shows including His Dark Materials, The Boys and Netflix’s The Good Place, and we are so forking excited.

Here’s our top picks from this year’s SDCC panels, which you can follow on Twitter even if you weren’t lucky enough to get a ticket.

Terminator: Dark Fate – Hall H, Thursday 18th July, 11:00am

UK time: Thursday 18th July, 7:00pm

Join the cast and crew as they discuss the sixth instalment in the Terminator franchise, and present unseen footage of the film due for release later this year.

His Dark Materials Panel and Q&A Session – Hall H, Thursday 18th July, 4:45pm

UK time: Friday 19th July, 12.45am

His Dark Materials is an upcoming adaptation of Philip Pullman’s trilogy of the same name. We’ve already seen a film adaptation of The Golden Compass, the first instalment, but Jack Thorne, screenwriter, told The Radio Times that the new BBC series is will remain more loyal to the books than the film.

Cast members Dafne Keen (Lyra), James McAvoy (Lord Asriel), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Lee Scoresby), and Ruth Wilson (Mrs Coulter) discuss the new series with Entertainment Weekly editor-in-chief, JD Heyman.

Writing Avengers: Endgame – Hall H, Friday 19th July, 10:00am

UK time: Friday 19th July, 6:00pm

Released in April 2019, Avengers: Endgame is the second-highest grossing film of all time, having already made over $2.7 billion in the box office. Hear from the two-man screenwriting and producing team, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely as they discuss what it took to write Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the final two instalments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 22-film odyssey.

A Conversation with the Russo Brothers – Hall H, Friday 19th July, 11:00am

UK time: Friday 19th July, 7:00pm

Joe and Anthony Russo discuss creative ventures past, present and future with Collider’s editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub, delving into what it was like to direct Avengers Endgame, and how their new company, AGBO, will give more control to artists over their work.

[adult swim] Rick and Morty – Indigo Ballroom, Friday 19th July, 1:00pm

UK time: Friday 19th July, 9:00pm

From the ashes of a bizarre Back to the Future parody, Justin Rolland and Dan Harmon have managed to create a hilarious, original series that conquered the world.

Rob Scarab finds out how the pair, along with voice actors Spencer Grammar (Greek), Sarah Chalke (Scrubs) and Chris Parnell (Archer), managed it in this much-anticipated panel, which will also lift the veil on season four.

The Witcher: A Netflix Original Series – Hall H, Friday 19th July, 2:15pm

UK time: Friday 19th July, 10:15pm

This new adaptation of the bestselling book series by Netflix promises mythical creatures battling alongside humans, where every character must carefully tread the line between good and evil. No word yet on who’ll be in the panel, but we’d be very surprised if star Henry Cavill doesn’t put in an appearance.

The Boys – Ballroom 20, Friday 19th July, 3:30pm

UK time: Friday 19th July, 11.30pm

What if Eminem really was Superman? That’s effectively the question that this highly anticipated series based on the bestselling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson asks. In a world where superheroes aren’t afraid to show off, it’s down to The Boys to uncover the mysteries of the corporate monster that covers up the dirty secrets of power-hungry caped crusaders.

Aisha Tyler talks to Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Jessie T. Usher, and Elisabeth Shue.

Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance – Hall H, Friday 19th July, 3:30pm

UK time: Friday 19th July, 11.30pm

The production of this new fantasy series is as fascinating as the plot: it uses classic puppetry combined with modern visuals to create a prequel to Jim Henson’s 1982 film, The Dark Crystal. The cast and directors will be on the panel to talk about their unique take on fantasy film-making.

Game of Thrones Panel and Q&A Session – Hall H, Friday 19th July, 5:30pm

UK time: Saturday 20th July, 1:00am

Missing Game of Thrones already? Immerse yourself in all things Westeros again in this retrospective from the cast and crew, who will be looking back at the controversial final series and sharing new and unseen details.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) will be in attendance alongside John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Isaac Hempstead-Wright (Bran Stark) and Conleth Hill (Varys).

Despite being billed to attend originally, Iain Glen (Ser Jorah Mormont), Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei), showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss and director Miguel Sapochnik have pulled out of the panel citing unknown work commitments.

Enter the Star Trek Universe Panel – Hall H, Saturday 20th July, 11:30am

UK time: Saturday 20th July, 7:00pm

A mainstay at Comic-Con, Star Trek is now celebrating its 53th birthday, and it’s not slowing down. Hear from Sir Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, and Harry Treadaway, alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, and Heather Kadin for insider information on the two upcoming additions to the Star Trek universe, Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

NBC’s The Good Place – Indigo Ballroom, Saturday 20th July, 12:00pm

UK time: Saturday 20th July, 8:00pm

Since its first season, this award-winning show has shocked us all – whether it’s with its breakout success, that big twist at the end of the first series, or the fact that it manages to make philosophy seem cool.

As we head into the fourth and final season, hear from cast members Kristen Bell (Eleanor Shellstrop), Ted Danson (Michael), William Jackson Harper (Chidi Anagonye), D’Arcy Carden (Janet), and Manny Jacinto (Jason Mendoza), who are joined by executive producers Michael Schur and Drew Goddard.

Westworld III – Hall H, Saturday 20th July, 1:15pm

UK time: Saturday 20th July, 9:15pm

Join Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan (sharing the roles of executive producers and directors) and cast members Thandie Newton, Aaron Paul, Tessa Thompson, Evan Rachel Wood, and Jeffrey Wright as they give insider information into the upcoming third season of Westworld.

Marvel Studios – Hall H, Saturday 20th July, 5:15pm

UK time: Sunday 21st July, 1:00am

If you haven’t already had enough of Marvel from the two other events focused on them by this point, then you’ve proven yourself a true fan, and are worthy to hear Kevin Feige, president and producer of Marvel Studios discuss his thoughts on everything Marvel past, present and future.

By far the biggest panel of the weekend, Marvel Studios are expected to reveal their upcoming slate of movies post-Spider-Man: Far From Home, including the recently-revealed Thor 4 and special guests that may include a few new superheroes…

Riverdale Special Video Presentation and Q&A – Hall H, Sunday 21st July, 11:45am

UK time: Sunday 21st July, 7:45pm

Most fans will have to wait until October for the fourth season of Riverdale, which is based on the characters from the Archie Comics, but a lucky few will see exclusive clips and spoilers from the producers and stars on Sunday. And even with the Gargoyle King behind them, Archie, Jughead and their pals still have a lot to deal with as they enter their senior year.