Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Dumped Love Island star Michael: “I did hurt Amber…but I want Joanna back”

Dumped Love Island star Michael: “I did hurt Amber…but I want Joanna back”

The former islander says he left things with his old flame on a good note, and addressed suggestions that he is the villain of series five

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR5: Ep40 on ITV2 Pictured: Amber and Michael chat. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Michael Griffiths says he still wants to pursue a relationship with Joanna Chimonides, despite having confessed his feelings for former flame Amber Gill in his last week in the Love Island villa.

Advertisement

The Liverpudlian was kicked off of the series after his fellow islanders declined to save him and Francesca Allen after they had landed in the bottom tier of couples in the public vote.

In his first interview since leaving the show, he told RadioTimes.com that he and Amber are “literally just friends”, and that he wants to try and make things work with Joanna.

“I don’t regret staying with Joanna at all [after Casa Amor],” he said. “I made that decision because that’s what I wanted at the time and it still is kinda what I want.”

Michael Joanna Love Island (ITV screenshot)

However, he’s not so sure that Joanna feels the same. Will they give it another go?

“Ultimately yes I’m hoping that is the case,” he said. “It’s just whether Joanna will speak to me or not.” He admitted that he wouldn’t be surprised if Joanna refused to speak to him, nor would he blame her.

“If Joanna told me to leave her alone I’d totally respect that and I’d understand why she’d do that. I’d be upset because I wouldn’t be able to make things work, but it’s one of those things, everyone makes mistakes and I hope I could work towards it. But if she doesn’t want to revisit it, then she doesn’t want to revisit it. It’s up to her really.”

As for Amber, he says that the two left things on a “really good note”.

Love island Amber kisses Michael (ITV)
Advertisement

“I spoke to her when I left and I basically wished her well,” he said. “We are ultimately friends, we know that we are friends and I do actually see her and Greg working, because I know how he makes her smile and seeing that actually makes me quite happy. And that’s put the cherry on the cake really as it made realise that I cherish Amber’s friendship.”

Is he worried that he has become the villain of the series?

“People are entitled to their opinion,” he said. “Yeah I hurt Amber, I get that. I probably hurt Joanna, too. Me actually coming to terms to it and speaking to Amber about it all and getting everything off my chest, making Amber feel better about everything and having me and Amber finish as friends, that’s more important to me than everything.”

However, he has no intention of limiting his usage of the word “chaldish” any time soon.

“I will still use the word childish!” he said. “I like the word childish.”

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2

Tags

Related news

Derry Girls, Channel 4, SL

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

danyboyyssss

San Diego Comic-Con 2019 The Biggest and Best Panels

All about Love Island

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR5: Ep40 on ITV2 Pictured: Amber and Michael chat. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Derry Girls, Channel 4, SL

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

danyboyyssss

San Diego Comic-Con 2019 The Biggest and Best Panels

Best movies 2019

The biggest movie releases of 2019

Martin Freeman, Olivia Colman, Holliday Grainger, RuPaul

The best TV shows airing in 2019