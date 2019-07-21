When is Beecham House on TV? Who’s in the cast of the ITV period drama?

Tom Bateman, Lesley Nicol, Marc Warren and Leo Suter lead a huge ensemble cast for ITV’s new period drama Beecham House, set in India at the cusp of the 19th century.

When is Beecham House on TV?

CONFIRMED: Six-part drama Beecham House will begin on Sunday 23rd June at 9pm on ITV.

Episode two will air the following night, on Monday 24th June at 9pm. It will then continue with weekly episodes on Sundays.

Who stars in Beecham House?

Vanity Fair and Da Vinci’s Demons star Tom Bateman leads the cast. He is joined by Safe’s Marc Warren, Lesley Nicol (who played cook Mrs Patmore in Downton Abbey), Leo Suter (Drummond in Victoria), and Dakota Blue Richards from Endeavour and The Golden Compass.

The cast also includes Pallavi Sharda, Bessie Carter and Viveik Kalra, as well as Gregory Fitoussi, Adil Ray, Laura Dutta and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

What is Beecham House about?

The drama follows the fortunes of the residents of an imposing and beautiful mansion called Beecham House at the cusp of the 19th century in Delhi, India.

An “enigmatic, soulful” former soldier called John Beecham (Bateman) owns the mansion. He is determined to begin a new life with his family, but is haunted by his past. According to ITV, he is also troubled by “dangerous enemies in high places, rival suitors competing for his heart and discord with family members,” and his plan for a new life will not run smoothly.

His family include “interfering” mum Henrietta (Nicol), alongside her friend Violet (Carter). They’re joined by John’s old pal Samuel Parker (Warren), who leaves the East India Company with John’s long-lost brother Daniel (Suter) to join him at Beecham House.

There’s also mercenary General Castillon (Fitoussi) in the mix, as well as John’s neighbour Murad Beg (Ray) and English governess, Margaret Osborne (Richards). On top of that, John is caring for a baby called August – but nobody’s sure who’s the father or mother.

The drama is directed and written by Gurinder Chadha OBE, who previously wrote Bend It Like Beckham, Bride and Prejudice, and Viceroy’s House.