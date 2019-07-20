When is San Diego Comic-Con 2019? Who are the guests, what are the panels and what trailers are coming?

While San Diego Comic-Con is always a big event for pop culture fans, this time might be a little different, with most of the big movie studios pulling out to avoid clashing with a hugely-anticipated panel from Marvel Studios.

Still, with the likes of Game of Thrones, Star Trek and His Dark Materials all set to make an appearance we’re sure there’ll be more than enough revelations, trailers and new information to keep all the fans sated.

Check out everything we know about San Diego Comic-Con 2019 below.

When is San Diego Comic-Con 2019?

SDCC 2019 kicks off on Thursday 18th July and concludes on Sunday 21st July after a whopping four days of panels, screenings, cosplay and ACTUAL comic-related activities.

What are the biggest San Diego Comic-Con panels?

Well, it’s largely a matter of opinion, but we’ve picked out a few favourite shows coming to SDCC including the new His Dark Materials adaptation, Star Trek (including the new Picard series and the cartoon Star Trek: Below Decks) a Game of Thrones retrospective, a look at Westworld’s third series and, of course, the Marvel panel.

You can check out a full guide to our top picks here.

Which celebrities will be at San Diego Comic-Con?

All sorts! The cast of Game of Thrones including Maisie Williams will be popping up for a retrospective panel, James McAvoy and Lin-Manuel Miranda will be lighting up the His Dark Materials panel, and other celebs currently in the frame to attend include Patrick Stewart, Kristen Bell, Aaron Paul and Seth Rogen among many many others.

And while they’ve not been announced officially, don’t be surprised if a few new and familiar Marvel A-listers pop up during their much-anticipated Saturday panel. Speaking of which…

When is the Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con?

OK, look, we know what you’re probably most likely to be looking for – information about Marvel’s secretive plans for its superhero movie slate. And all those exciting new details will be revealed at 5:15 pm PST on Saturday 20th July – also known as 1.15am on Sunday 21st July UK time.

Whether you think it’s worth staying up is entirely in your own hands…

What will Marvel Studios reveal at San Diego Comic-Con?

Supposedly Kevin Feige will unveil the new slate of upcoming Marvel movies including Scarlett Johansson’s already-shooting Black Widow film (which may be far enough along to include some images or a teaser trailer), martial arts movie Shang-Chi (which may reveal who’s been cast in its title role) and starry outer-space film The Eternals, which has apparently cast Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden among others.

Whether Feige will also lift the lid on any plans to bring the Fantastic Four and the X-Men back into the Marvel fold – as well as any other sequels or new franchises we’ve not heard of – remains a mystery at this point, though expect some extra information about the new Thor sequel that was revealed this week.

What is the full San Diego Comic-Con 2019 schedule?

The full schedule is a bit long to include here, but you can check out the day-to-day panels on the official SDCC website.

For a pithier look at just a few of the big panels at a glance, we’ve collected a few together for you below. Aren’t we nice?

Thursday, July 18

Terminator: Dark Fate – 11:00 am PT (7:00pm BST)

Gears of War – 1:00 pm PT (9:00pm BST)

Friday, July 19

Avengers: Endgame writers panel – 10:00 am PT (6:00 pm BST)

Avengers: Endgame directors panel – 11:00 am PT (7:00 pm BST)

Fear the Walking Dead – 12:00 pm PT (8:00 pm BST)

Rick and Morty – 1:00 pm PT (9:00 pm BST)

The Walking Dead – 1:00 pm PT (9:00 pm BST)

The Witcher Netflix series – 2:15 pm PT (10:15 pm BST)

The Boys – 3:30 pm PT (11:30 pm BST)

Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance – 3:30 pm PT (11:30 pm BST)

Game of Thrones – 5:30 pm PT (01:30 am BST, July 20)

Saturday, July 20

Star Trek (TV) – 11:30 am PT (7:30 pm BST)

The Good Place – 12:00 pm PST (8:00 pm BST)

Westworld – 1:15 pm PST (9:15 pm BST)

Marvel Studios – 5:15 pm PST (01:15am BST, July 21)

What is Hall H?

While there are various rooms and ballrooms inside the San Diego convention starter, the biggest and most prestigious is Hall H, a room that fans often queue for days to get inside to witness the biggest and best reveals from the entire event.

Historically, all the biggest SDCC reveals have taken place there, and we expect this year to be no exception.

Where can I watch San Diego Comic-Con from the UK?

Sadly, unlike other conferences SDCC is fairly stream-averse, so you’re probably not going to be able to watch the panels and reveals as they happen.

However, if you take to Twitter and follow the SDCC hashtag while the panels are on you should be able to discover the biggest moments of the panels, and many of the big announcements may be released wide on social media as an when they’re revealed on stage anyway.

Scrolling through endless reams of tweets and refreshing YouTube for hours – it’s just as good as being in Hall H yourself, really.