“Don’t take Michael back” – Love Island’s Yewande writes open letter to Amber

"He’s had his chance, and now he’s taking his cake and eating it"

Amber and Yewande in Love Island (ITV Pictures)

Love Island’s Yewande Biala has written an open letter to her former fellow Islander Amber Gill, begging her not to take back Michael Griffiths in the upcoming recoupling.

Thursday night’s episode revealed that there would be a recoupling, which will force Amber to choose between newcomer Greg O’Shea and Michael, whose head was previously turned while the girls were away in Casa Amor.

Michael revealed that he was still interested in Amber, despite having told her on several occasions that he no longer felt any romantic feelings for her.

In her letter, Yewande branded Michael “chaldish,” adding that she didn’t think the relationship between the two would work a second time around.

“You have been so composed and mature about the whole Michael situation,” the Love Island star wrote in Grazia. “You’re kind, caring and so funny. But, at the same time, you’re a bad fucking bitch (you tell that to me all the time!) you’re straight-up – and you’re not afraid of what anyone else thinks of you. Please, remember all these amazing things about yourself – and don’t take Michael back.

“To put it simply, Michael is being very “CHALDISH!” He’s had his chance, and now he’s taking his cake and eating it – and that’s not the way it works! He needs to let it go.

“Even though I know you really like him, honestly, I don’t know if it’s going to work the second time round,” she added.

Do you think Amber should take Michael back — or has he blown his chances? Let us know on Twitter @RadioTimes

Love Island continues weekdays and Sundays at 9pm on ITV 2

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

