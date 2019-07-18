The funniest TV Faceapp photos – from the Inbetweeners cast to Gordon Ramsay

Think The Inbetweeners deserve another reunion show after their slightly underwhelming TV return hosted by Jimmy Carr? Perhaps a show in 2059 to celebrate 50 years of the E4 comedy? We might already have a good idea what that’ll look like thanks to James Buckley.

Advertisement

Well, James Buckley and some-photo editing wizardry. The actor, who played Jay ‘completed it’ Cartwright in the show, posted a mocked-up image of “the 3rd inbetweeners movie”.

You’ve probably seen similar pictures of OAPs taking over your social media recently due to the viral AI software FaceApp. Its editing engine has become not only popular with viewers, but the stars of screen themselves, who have given us a glimpse into how they might also look in the future.

These include Chef Gordon Ramsay…

The Office US star Mindy Kaling…

The cast of Entourage…

The Queer Eye’s fab five…

Both of Jared Leto’s heads…

The Jonas brothers…

Parks and Rec’s Adam Scott…

Jumanji’s Kevin Hart…

Singer Sam Smith…

And Westworld star James Marsden…

Somebody even used the app to edit THAT Love Island Michael meme…

And finally, some ill-advised person used the app to transform the Teletubbies. It did not work well.

I wanted to try this #FaceApp thing to see what Teletubbies should look like in 2017. pic.twitter.com/e3eQjxNHkK — Sos Sosowski (@Sosowski) July 18, 2019

Advertisement

Happy sleeping tonight!