  4. The funniest TV Faceapp photos – from the Inbetweeners cast to Gordon Ramsay

The funniest TV Faceapp photos – from the Inbetweeners cast to Gordon Ramsay

Wonder no more what Queer Eye's fab five, Mindy Kaling, Kevin Hart, Jared Leto will look like as OAPs

faceapp

Think The Inbetweeners deserve another reunion show after their slightly underwhelming TV return hosted by Jimmy Carr? Perhaps a show in 2059 to celebrate 50 years of the E4 comedy? We might already have a good idea what that’ll look like thanks to James Buckley.

Well, James Buckley and some-photo editing wizardry. The actor, who played Jay ‘completed it’ Cartwright in the show, posted a mocked-up image of “the 3rd inbetweeners movie”.

You’ve probably seen similar pictures of OAPs taking over your social media recently due to the viral AI software FaceApp. Its editing engine has become not only popular with viewers, but the stars of screen themselves, who have given us a glimpse into how they might also look in the future.

These include Chef Gordon Ramsay…

The Office US star Mindy Kaling…

View this post on Instagram

Equal parts hilarious and terrifying

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

The cast of Entourage…

The Queer Eye’s fab five…

Both of Jared Leto’s heads…

View this post on Instagram

👴🏻👴🏻

A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto) on

The Jonas brothers…

View this post on Instagram

When you take a trip to the Year 3000.

A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) on

Parks and Rec’s Adam Scott…

View this post on Instagram

I knew I’d regret this

A post shared by Adam Scott (@mradamscott) on

Jumanji’s Kevin Hart…

View this post on Instagram

Strong ass old man face and upper body 😂😂😂😂

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

Singer Sam Smith…

And Westworld star James Marsden…

View this post on Instagram

Sorry it’s been a while since I last posted.#faceapp

A post shared by James Marsden (@james_marsden) on

Somebody even used the app to edit THAT Love Island Michael meme…

And finally, some ill-advised person used the app to transform the Teletubbies. It did not work well.

Happy sleeping tonight!

