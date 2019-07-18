Who are the couples on Love Island 2019 and when is the next recoupling?

The grafting, sticking it on and muggy mischief of Love Island 2019 is in full swing and, as usual, contestants won’t be able to reach the final on their own.

To keep themselves safe from a dumping, they will have to make sure they stay as a couple – be it for love, fame or friendship.

And with regular recouplings set to take place, that’s easier said than done.

Here’s when the next one’s due to take place…

When is the next re-coupling happening?

The next recoupling will be seen on screen on Friday 19th July, with the girls picking which boy they’d like to couple up with. It looks set to be a hugely explosive recoupling, after Michael confessed to Amber that he still had feelings for her despite her now saying she has moved on and is interested in newcomer Greg.

Could this be the most controversial recoupling in Love Island history?

Who are the current Love Island couples?

Anton and Belle

Anna and Jordan

Maura and Chris

Curtis and Francesca

Amber and Ovie

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2