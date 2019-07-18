Accessibility Links

Here are the most hilarious impressions of the Love Island 2019 stars

Fans of the ITV2 sun-kissed reality contest have been posting their imitations of the show's cast, from Tommy Fury to host Caroline Flack

Love island impressions

Love Island: it’s the show that offers viewers the chance to see true love blossom, life-time friendships form and a window into the very nature of human connection. Just kidding: it’s definitely all about the tweets posted after each episode.

And, at the moment, the best tweets are coming courtesy of comedian Steff Todd, who has been posting some eerily accurate impressions of the islanders.

From the totally “not bothered” Amber, to the ever-frowning Maura, here are some of her best videos…

And she doesn’t only do impressions of those living in the villa, but has also produced amazing imitations of Gemma Collins, Lorraine Kelly, Charlotte Crosby, Emma Willis, Amanda Holden, Cheryl and Love Island host Caroline Flack.

However, Todd isn’t the only Love Island impressionist, with other users posting their best parodies online…

Think you can do better? You can post your own videos on Twitter and tag @RadioTimes.

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

