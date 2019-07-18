Here are the most hilarious impressions of the Love Island 2019 stars
Fans of the ITV2 sun-kissed reality contest have been posting their imitations of the show's cast, from Tommy Fury to host Caroline Flack
Love Island: it’s the show that offers viewers the chance to see true love blossom, life-time friendships form and a window into the very nature of human connection. Just kidding: it’s definitely all about the tweets posted after each episode.
And, at the moment, the best tweets are coming courtesy of comedian Steff Todd, who has been posting some eerily accurate impressions of the islanders.
From the totally “not bothered” Amber, to the ever-frowning Maura, here are some of her best videos…
This week on Love Island (impressions!) #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK #loveisland2019 #impressions pic.twitter.com/WU14TxFmWi
— Steff Todd (@SteffTodd) July 17, 2019
Love Island impressions! ❤️🌴#impressions #loveisland #loveisland2019 #LoveIslandUK pic.twitter.com/y2eHgIMRvS
— Steff Todd (@SteffTodd) June 25, 2019
Love Island so far… #impressions #LoveIsIand #LoveIsland2019 pic.twitter.com/kBWwWJ1oAO
— Steff Todd (@SteffTodd) June 13, 2019
And she doesn’t only do impressions of those living in the villa, but has also produced amazing imitations of Gemma Collins, Lorraine Kelly, Charlotte Crosby, Emma Willis, Amanda Holden, Cheryl and Love Island host Caroline Flack.
Some impressions from my upcoming @EdFringe show Reality Check! @ComedyCentralUK #impressions pic.twitter.com/0piZ9iiKPc
— Steff Todd (@SteffTodd) June 19, 2019
However, Todd isn’t the only Love Island impressionist, with other users posting their best parodies online…
@CurtisPritchard impression #loveisland (first attempt – May need work!) pic.twitter.com/O40l26Z2Ra
— David R. Sandell (@DR_SANDELL) July 15, 2019
Love Island Impressions with @sammartin594 #lovelsland2019 #loveisland #Curtis #Michael #anton pic.twitter.com/Gzf8lAqwNE
— Morgan Murphy (@M_Murphy3) July 11, 2019
Love island impressions #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/uLBrkzR2FY
— Shaun Goddard (@_shaungoddard) July 10, 2019
Think you can do better? You can post your own videos on Twitter and tag @RadioTimes.