When is Gemma Collins’ Diva Forever on TV? What is it about? Is there a trailer?

Gemma Collins has come a long way since flogging cars from a garage in Romford.

The TOWIE star has turned meme queen in more recent years thanks to her unforgettable and highly quotable appearances in Celebrity Big Brother (“I’m CLAUSTROPHOBIC, Darren”), I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! (“I feel like I’ve got malaria”) and Dancing on Ice (“Don’t sell stories on me, Jason”).

Other highlights include Gemma announcing on Sky News that she’s “a massive fan of the dictionary” and falling down a stage at BBC Radio 1’s Teen Choice Awards.

Here it is again, in case you need reminding.

Her one-liners saw her land her very own one-off special on ITVBe titled Diva Espana, which followed businesswoman Gemma as she travelled to Marbella to launch her own pop-up shop.

Now the GC has landed a whole new series following her day-to-day fabulousness in Diva Forever.

So when can we see Gemma back to reality (TV) and on our screens? Here’s all you need to know.

When is Diva Forever on TV?

While no exact dates have been announced, the five-part series will begin airing on ITVBe in August, with Gemma herself confirming it was coming straight off the back of Love Island – so we may be seeing it very soon.

What is Diva Forever about?

The show will follow Gemma as she goes about her day-to-day business in the UK, as well as including a brief return to Marbella.

Diva Forever will also follow her as she heads Stateside, with Gemma confirming she has been filming in LA as she reunited with famous pal and former CBB star Jonathan Cheban.

It’s set to feature more meme-able moments, with previews featuring Gemma claiming she’s five minutes away in the cab (when she’s clearly still in the salon) and admitting she “loves being at one with nature”.

“In fact,” she tells the cameras during one clip, “I’ve just got to hug the tree a minute.”

Diva Forever may even feature some more difficult conversations than its predecessor, with Gemma choosing to navigate the minefield that is Brexit after appearing on Good Morning Britain.

“Brexit? I need to go into politics,” she said. “I voted out.”

“But I did tell a bit of a lie there. I was put on the spot. I didn’t vote leave Brexit.”

Looks set to be a riot.

Is there a trailer for Diva Forever?

There’s not a full official trailer as of yet, but ITVBe have started to post a series of first looks at the show on Twitter, which you can watch below.

🌟 FIRST LOOK 🌟 Our favourite diva takes on Brexit, GC style 💁💁

Gemma Collins: Diva Forever coming on @ITVBe this August #TheGC @missgemcollins pic.twitter.com/b7rtaO8HJC — ITVBe (@ITVBe) July 12, 2019

Diva Forever launches in August on ITVBe