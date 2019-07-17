Tom Hollander to star in BBC adaptation of David Nicholls’ Us

Tom Hollander will lead the cast in Us, an upcoming BBC drama adapted from the novel of the same name by David Nicholls.

The esteemed television and film actor, who has most recently starred in hit series Baptiste and The Night Manager, will appear alongside Luther’s Saskia Reeves and Doctor Foster’s Tom Taylor in the upcoming four part drama.

Sofie Gråbøl, Iain De Caestecker and Thaddea Grahams will also star.

Based on Nicholls’ best-selling 2014 novel, Hollander will play Douglas Petersen – a supposedly happily married man who is left stunned when his wife Connie (played by Reeves) tells him she has fallen out of love with him.

As she agrees to still go on the family tour of Europe with their teenage son Albie (Taylor), Douglas uses the holiday as an opportunity to try and win his wife back as they tour some of the world’s most picturesque cities.

Hollander will serve as one of the executive producers on the series for Bandstand Productions, alongside author Nicholls. Greg Brenman and Roanna Benn, Executive Producers for Drama Republic, will also work on the series, which has started filming.

Hollander and fellow executive producer Hannah Pescod said in a statement, “we are delighted to be working with the great David Nicholls in bringing his beautiful novel to BBC One. The trials of the Petersens will strike a chord with many – a family tale for our times.”

Nicholls said, “It’s a huge thrill to see the novel come to life, and with such a wonderful cast and production team. We want to make something funny, touching and beautiful, to really explore marriage and family life, all against this incredible backdrop.”

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, said: “We feel so honoured to be bringing David’s beautiful novel to BBC One and to have the brilliant Tom Hollander and Saskia Reeves playing the leading roles. We are thrilled to work with David and Drama Republic once again and also with Bandstand Productions on their debut drama for the BBC.”

Us launches on BBC 1 later this year