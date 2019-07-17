When is Sky drama Tin Star back for season 3?

Sky Atlantic’s “epic thriller” Tin Star is set to return for a third and final season – this time set in the UK.

Advertisement

Here’s what we know so far:

When is Tin Star back for season 3?

Following the series two finale, Sky commissioned the third and final series of Tin Star in March 2019.

The six-part drama is set to begin production later in 2019. An air date has not yet been confirmed but it’s expected to arrive in 2020 – watch this space!

What will happen in Tin Star series 3?

Tim Roth, Genevieve O’Reilly and Abigail Lawrie will return as the Worth family in the final chapter of the trilogy, which will culminate with their return to Liverpool in the UK “to confront their menacing past.”

At the end of series two, Jack (played by Roth) and Angela (O’Reilly) were forced to reveal a devastating truth to their daughter Anna (Lawrie), but the family’s “dark history” soon caught up with them as danger arrived on their doorstep.

Writer Rowan Joffe promised to “deliver our best season yet.”

Executive producer Alison Jackson said: “Bringing the narrative of the show back to the UK gives us an exciting opportunity to surprise our audience and give the Worth family an even bigger and more unexpected challenge this season.”

Who will star in Tin Star series 3?

Tim Roth, Genevieve O’Reilly and Abigail Lawrie are all set to return.

Roth is known for films including The Hateful Eight, Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs, Rob Roy and Planet of the Apes. His TV credits include Twin Peaks, Rillington Place, and Klondike.

O’Reilly, who plays Angela Worth, played Mon Mothma in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Rogue One and in the Star Wars TV series. She has also appeared in The Legend of Tarzan, Tolkien, Spooks, and Episodes.

Lawrie plays Anna Worth. She has previously played Krystal Weedon in The Casual Vacancy and Sohpie Lancaster in Murdered for Being Different.

Advertisement

Further casting has yet to be confirmed. The previous series featured Christina Hendricks, Ian Puleston-Davies, Ryan Kennedy, Michelle Thrush, John Lyinch, Anamaria Marinca, Jenessa Grant and Nigel Bennett.