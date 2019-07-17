Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Love Island First Look: Michael FINALLY admits he still has feelings for Amber

Love Island First Look: Michael FINALLY admits he still has feelings for Amber

Plus, Ovie may have found a match with India

Love Island Amber and Michael

After a few days of relative calm in the villa, a storm of drama is about to be unleashed in on Love Island thanks to (who else?) Michael.

Advertisement

Although having seemingly moved on from Amber, earlier rejecting her advances, the firefighter from Liverpool is set to finally confess he’s still got feelings for his old partner.

In a preview clip (watch out: features strong language) Michael appears to admit his true thoughts about Amber to Curtis, Jordan and Ovie, telling them: “Now Joanna‘s gone I’ve had time to think about things and I do actually like Amber.”

He adds: “I’m not saying I don’t like Joanna, because I do. But I feel like because Joanna was there I actively avoided Amber.”

Is Michael admitting romantic feelings here? If so, he’s got some strong (and beautifully Irish) competition: as we saw at the end of yesterday’s show, tonight Amber will enjoy a date with professional rugby player Greg, who promises to spoil her “after all the drama that’s been happening”.

And it works wonders on Amber, who later tells her fellow islanders: “[Greg’s] accent is fabulous. And he can take the banter.”

She later adds to the girls: “I’m telling you now, I haven’t liked one boy that has come in. That boy has got the luck of the Irish!”

So, which guy will Amber choose? Will she forgive Michael for dumping her during Casa Amor? Will she convert her decent first date with Greg into a real romance?

OR will she shrug them both off and stick in a friendship couple with Ovie? We couldn’t possibly say.

But yes, she absolutely should.

Amber on Love island

However, it looks like Ovie could soon be taken, with the basketball player eyeing up newbie India. And – you might want to sit down for this – she likes him back.

“Ovie is gorgeous. Ovie would normally be my type,” India tells the girls by the firepit.

Luckily, the two get to spend more time together the next day when they share a breakfast date together – where they’re joined by Greg and his date Maura, and Harley and her choice Michael.

“Obviously, you’re very good looking,” India tells Ovie. “Body of a god! You’ve got the height and you’re funny.”

“I’m glad you picked me. You came to save the day!” Ovie replies.

Ovie Love Island

Chris, however, isn’t Ovie the moon about this budding romance. The islander we like to think as Niall 2.0 also has an eye on India, looking on from the kitchen as the new lovebirds play in the pool.

“Why is this my life?” He asks Jordan. “It’s a f***ing anecdote to you, you get to watch it – this is my life, I’m living it!”

Finally, he slumps on a workbench before unwittingly capturing the mood of the nation with one sentence: “I think I’m getting Ovie-d!”

Advertisement

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2

Tags

All about Love Island

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR5: Ep29 on ITV2 Pictured: Amber and Ovie go on a date. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Derry Girls, Channel 4, SL

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

RT, TL

Peter Capaldi wrote a sweet letter to help a young Doctor Who fan cope with his regeneration

Love Island Amber (ITV screenshot)

Love Island first look: Amber confronts the girls after row with Michael

ITV

Could Amber and Ovie become the first friendship couple to win Love Island?