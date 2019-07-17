Who will win Love Island 2019? Latest odds for boys, girls and favourite couple
Here's who the bookies think have the best odds in the Love Island 2019 contest
From Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer to Jess Hynes and Max Morely, there have been a total of four winners of Love Island. And after a summer of Flack Attacks, muggy mischief and cheeky challenges, we can expect another two islanders to join their ranks in 2019, earning £50,000 prize money in the process.
But who will host Caroline Flack announce as the winner? Here’s who the bookies think will come top of the ITV2 reality contest…
Who is the favourite boy to win Love Island 2019?
Tommy Fury is far and away the favourite of the lads to win Love Island, after former leaders Curtis and Michael had their heads turned in Casa Amor. Bookies have him at 4/11 to take home the £50k.
Anton is now in second place despite having only just coupled up with newbie Belle, with odds of 8/1.
Who is the favourite girl to win Love Island 2019?
At 1/7, Molly-Mae is the frontrunner for the girls. Amber is second in the race, at 10/1.
Who is the favourite couple to win Love Island 2019?
Considering the favourites above, it’s no surprise to see that Tommy and Molly-Mae are the bookies’ favourite couple, at 1/3.
Love Island is on 9pm Sunday to Friday, ITV2.