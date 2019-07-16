Who is Chris Taylor? Meet Love Island’s ‘full package’ who can move his eyebrows

At this point Love Island has more comings and goings than Heathrow. Following a dizzying sequence of dumpings and recouplings, Chris Taylor has arrived at the villa as a new bombshell…

Here’s everything you need to know about the business development manager from Leicester.

Meet Chris Taylor…

Who is Chris coupled up with? Maura

Age: 28

From: Leicester

Job: Business Development Manager

Instagram: christaylorofficial

Can Chris Taylor move his eyebrows?

He can. In fact, he considers them his best feature. “My best feature is my brows,” he explains. “I really like my eyebrows. Sometimes I get stick for them but I don’t care because I really like them because I can move them around.”

On Instagram he describes himself as “more brows than sense.” Other than his eyebrows, what are Chris Taylor’s best qualities?

“I can cook, I enjoy a bit of cleaning. I don’t really like football, and I don’t mind doing more girly things – I love a chick flick.”

What is his claim to fame?

His dad was engaged to Denise Welch when he was 19.

“I’ve met her a few times, she’s lovely.”

What has Chris Taylor been up to in the villa?

Chris and his famous brows have made an impression in the villa.

He annoyed Anton by choosing his partner Belle to go on a date, alongside Maura.

Well already Chris has proved his worth in comedic value. 🍾 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/huvDgUhnAM — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 10, 2019

But Chris hasn’t managed to establish a romantic connection with either of them — luckily, however, Maura opted to save him during the recoupling, pairing up as friends and giving him the chance to find love in the future…

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2