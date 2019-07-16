Accessibility Links

  4. Love Island first look: Amber confronts the girls after row with Michael

Our first sneak peek at tonight’s episode shows Amber confronting her friends – which leads to even more tension in the villa

Love Island Amber (ITV screenshot)

The cracks are starting to show as we race towards the Love Island final – with today’s first look teasing even more drama tonight.

Following on from Michael’s curt (and arguably downright rude) conversation with Amber on last night’s show, the 21-year-old is left furious as she feels her friends in the villa have egged on the situation.

Confiding in platonic partner Ovie, an angry Amber tells him all about her argument, and expresses disappointment in Anna and Maura.

“Even people like Anna are sat having a laugh with him,” she says, looking over to the kitchen. “F*** those people who just riled me up and are now just sat talking to him.”

Wise as ever, Ovie replies, “You need to see who’s for you and who’s not for you.”

The simmering argument then spills into the girls’ make-up room, with Amber turning on Maura, who asks how she’s doing following (in Maura’s own words) “the bulls**** argument.”

“Just because you think it was so disrespectful it would be nice for you to say that to him,” Amber explains as she takes her make-up off.

Love Island harley and India (ITV)

“What do you want me to do? For me to pull him aside and say blah blah blah?” a clearly irritated Maura responds.

“I’ve had everyone’s backs in here and I would expect the same from everyone else,” comes Amber’s reply.

But it’s not all bad news in the villa tonight, with Ovie and Chris landing dates with new girls Harley and India – and Harley leaving Ovie very hot under the collar.

With new boy Greg also entering the villa tonight, could he be the one to put a smile back on Amber’s face?

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2

