Who are the couples on Love Island 2019 and when is the next recoupling?

The grafting, sticking it on and muggy mischief of Love Island 2019 is in full swing and, as usual, contestants won’t be able to reach the final on their own.

To keep themselves safe from a dumping, they will have to make sure they stay as a couple – be it for love, fame or friendship.

And with regular recouplings set to take place, that’s easier said than done.

Here’s when the next one’s due to take place…

When is the next re-coupling happening?

The last recoupling took place during the Thursday 11th July show. The girls picked the boys, and Marvin was left single and dumped from the island. Both Amber and Maura opted to couple up with friends, in order to give the boys a chance to find love.

We’re likely to see another recoupling later this week after tonight’s shock dumping – we’re thinking around 19th July.

Who are the current Love Island couples?

Anton and Belle

Anna and Jordan

Maura and Chris

Curtis and Francesca

Amber and Ovie

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2