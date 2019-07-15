When is The Nest on TV? Who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

The writer of BBC1’s Bafta-winning drama Three Girls is back with The Nest, a new thriller. Set in Glasgow and following a wealthy couple and the teenage girl they ask to carry their baby, it will be a fraught portrait of a city (and relationships) divided.

Advertisement

Who’s in the cast and when will it air on TV?

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is The Nest on TV?

The Nest is expected to air in six parts on BBC1 in 2019.

Who is in the cast of The Nest?

The cast of The Nest has not yet been revealed. This page will be updated with more information as soon as it’s available.

What is The Nest about?

The Nest is a Glasgow-set surrogacy thriller which explores the life-changing consequences of a wealthy couple asking a teenage girl to carry their baby.

Dan and Emily are madly in love and have been trying for a baby for years – with an enormous house in the poshest area of Glasgow, the only thing missing from their perfect lives is a child.

By chance, the couple meet 18-year-old Kaya who lives at the other end of town and whose life is a lot more precarious than theirs. Kaya agrees to carry their baby, but there’s a mystery around who Kaya really is and what has brought her into the couples lives.

“Can the dreams of Kaya, Emily and Dan be fulfilled or have all three embarked on a relationship of mutually assured destruction?” asks the synopsis.

“The Nest forces an emotionally combustible confrontation between two Glasgows,” says writer Nicole Taylor, “and it’s the story I’ve wanted to tell all my life.”

Who wrote The Nest?

The Nest is written by Nicole Taylor, who penned the five-time Bafta-winning BBC drama Three Girls about the Rochdale grooming scandal.

Taylor’s previous credits also include The C Word starring Sheridan Smith and the film Wild Rose starring Julie Walters.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for The Nest?

Not yet, but watch this space…