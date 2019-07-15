Who is Harley Brash? Meet the Love Island series 5 contestant who already knows Amber

We may be rapidly approaching the Love Island final, but we’ve still got a few more bombshells to wade through before we crown our winning couple.

Here’s everything you need to know about newcomer Harley Brash, who enters the villa after a shock dumping…

Meet Harley Brash…

Who is Harley coupled up with on Love Island? Harley is single – for the moment…

Age: 20

From: Newcastle

Job: Estate Agent

Instagram: @harley_brash

Harley is set to be right at home in the Love Island villa, as she’s firm friends with some former Islanders.

“Ellie Brown is my best friend, she is amazing, we are like sisters,” she said of her Love Island connections. “My mam and her mam were best friends so we’ve known each other since we were little. We’ve always stuck together. I know Zara McDermott through Ellie too.”

Harley was even pictured with last year’s lothario Adam Collard, but while tongues were set wagging that they were dating, Harley insists she’s been ‘officially’ single for over a year.

“He’s such a lovely boy,” she added. “We went for dinner and were pictured and it was suggested we were dating but we’re just friends.”

Harley has even met this year’s hot favourite Amber out and about in the toon – but says the pair aren’t close.

“I know of Amber who is in the villa. I see her on a night out but I don’t know her too well,” she said.

But their connection may cause a little drama in regards to who Harley is interested in…

What is Harley looking for in the Love Island villa?

She really fancies the newly-single Michael (sorry Amber).

“I think he is a bit misunderstood. He’s lovely to look at though, I could definitely just look at him!” Harley jokes.

Whether Harley makes a move on Michael remains to be seen, but she has teased she “won’t hold back” on getting her man in the villa.

“I’ll always tell a girl first if I like the guy they are coupled up with but if I’ve told the girl, then the game is on,” she said. “I wouldn’t be sneaky or snakey but if I’ve told someone I like someone, don’t think I’m going to hold back.”

She’s also set her sights on Ovie and Anton – great news for both, as Ovie is currently in a platonic pairing with Amber and Anton has just had a blazing row with partner Belle.

“I think Ovie is absolutely beautiful, he is stunning so he is basically my perfect man. I also think Anton comes across really funny so I’d be open to getting to know him,” she said.

“My perfect guy would be lovely and tanned. I need a man, I don’t want a boy, I need someone who will take care of me and put me in my place. My whole life I’ve had everything given to me on a plate so I need someone to give me the chase.”

What has Harley been up to in the Love Island villa?

Currently? Nothing, she’s not gone in yet. Give her a chance, eh?

