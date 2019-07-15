ITV announces new drama Because the Night from Luther creator

Gritty drama fans rejoice: ITV has just commissioned a new series from Luther creator Neil Cross.

Titled Because the Night, the four-part story will centre on a murder, and, according to ITV “perhaps some ghosts”.

Because the Night – based on the novel Burial, also penned by Cross – will follow Nathan, a devotedly married man whose life is rocked due to the arrival of Bob, an unwelcome figure from the past. Bob will turn up with some shocking news that leads to a series of “catastrophic decisions” which we’re guessing won’t result in the happiest outcome.

Speaking about the upcoming drama, Cross said: “It’s one of my favourite stories: a tale of psychological suspense, of guilt and ghosts and murder. Oh, and love. Always love. Our job is to make viewers want to sleep with the lights on. We’re looking forward to it.”

ITV has yet to announce any cast members or a possible broadcast date.

Can Neil Cross fans expect another Luther series in future though? Probably not, according to actor Idris Elba, who previously told RadioTimes.com: “I don’t think we’re going to do too many TV versions of it.”

However, there’s always a chance we’ll see John Luther on the big screen. “We’ve got a skeleton of an idea for a film,” Elba added. “And I’m not allowed to say too much but I can say that this season has the film very much in its sights. If there is a film, then it will be somehow connected to this season.”