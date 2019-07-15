Is Love Island about to welcome a new bombshell after shock dumping?

It looks to be a one in one out policy on Love Island: Joanna or Michael will get the boot moments before a new bombshell moves into the villa.

Former Page 3 model India Reynolds is reportedly the latest singleton on the hunt for love and will allegedly make her first appearance on tonight’s show.

The 28-year-old – who is also a vegan chef – will no doubt cook up a storm, with a source telling The Sun she is “irresistible” and “exactly what the show needs”.

India already has 263,000 Instagram followers and a further 2,890 on her ‘Vegan Recipes from Reyn’ account, as well as a fan run Twitter page.

With Anton and Belle on the rocks, will his wandering eye return upon India’s alleged arrival? Will it spell the end for Ovie and Amber’s friendship couple?

If true, it will mark the second shock twist to hit the islanders after a surprise dumping during a night out saw them tasked with choosing to save Michael and Joanna or Anna and Jordan on Sunday. The latter were saved before Caroline Flack dealt a final blow: the islanders need to pick who to save out of Michael and Joanna…

Love Island is on ITV2, tonight at 9pm