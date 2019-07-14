When is Love Island: Aftersun on TV and how can I get tickets?

Love Island is back on our screens for its fifth outing – and so far it’s looking like a series to remember.

We’ve already got a new series catchphrase, some interesting new lingo and watched as Love Island literally broke the internet.

But having the show on six nights a week (plus all the extra goss from the Love Island app) is not enough, with even more behind-the-scenes material up for grabs in Love Island: Aftersun.

The sister show features commentary from famous faces as well as exclusive interviews with the Islanders in the Beach Hut.

Here’s everything you need to know about Love Island: Aftersun…

When is Love Island: Aftersun on TV?

Love Island: Aftersun takes place on every Sunday at 10pm, following after the action of the main show. Much like Love Island, the show airs on ITV 2.

Aftersun is hosted by Caroline Flack, the face of the main show, and has teased this series of Aftersun will be bigger and better than ever.

“We’ve got a brand new studio, with a bigger audience,” she told RadioTimes.com in Majorca.

Who are the guests on Love Island: Aftersun?

Flack is joined by three guests each week, usually made up of former Islanders, comedians and other famous fans of the show.

Flack herself already has a name in mind for the new series. “James Acaster, I’m obsessed with,” she said.

“Have you seen his Netflix show? It’s hands down the funniest thing I’ve ever seen. Now I’m obsessed with him.”

She also teased that Love Island has a hugely famous fan from Stateside.

“Roman Kemp told me the other day that Taylor Swift is a Love Island fan,” she said.

This week, we will be seeing dumped Islanders Lucie and Joe be reunited, and Amy return home after choosing to quit the show.

How can I get tickets for Love Island: Aftersun?

Tickets are available from Applause Store for free. You can register for spaces here.

Love Island: Aftersun airs Sunday at 10pm on ITV 2