Love Island’s Lucie and Joe to reunite on Aftersun

After finally leaving the Love Island villa, Lucie Donlan will appear on tonight’s Love Island: Aftersun, alongside a surprisingly large gang (five others!) of newly departed Islanders.

However, things could be a little more awkward for Lucie compared to the others, as the episode will also chronicle her reunion with Joe Garratt – you know, Joe, the guy she was coupled up with for the first couple of weeks in the villa before he was voted out.

Since Joe’s departure, Lucie coupled up with another Islander (George) and, more awkwardly, expressed to Tommy Fury her wish that she’d picked him instead of Joe when the opportunity arose, so it could have been that the pair’s reunion would be pretty frosty.

However, in new pictures released by ITV the pair can be seen laughing and (for some reason) go-karting together like nothing ever happened. So could this pair actually find love OUTSIDE of Love Island?

Well, we’ll have to watch tonight’s episode to find out – as well as what happened when Amy Hart reunited with her friends and family following her shocking departure from the villa.

Looks like Caroline Flack will have a LOT to cover this week…

Love Island airs on ITV2 nightly at 9.00pm; Love Island: Aftersun airs on Sundays at 10.00pm