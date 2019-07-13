When is Channel 4 series I Am…starring Samantha Morton, Gemma Chan and Vicky McClure on TV?

Channel 4 has a commissioned a brand new three-part anthology series starring Oscar nominee Samantha Morton, Humans’ Gemma Chan and Line of Duty‘s Vicky McClure.

Advertisement

Created by Bafta winner Dominic Savage (The Escape) in collaboration with the three leads, each hour-long film follows a different women as they experience “moments that are emotionally raw, thought-provoking and utterly personal”.

The first episode is called I Am Nicola, starring Vicky McClure, while the second is called I Am Kirsty, which stars Samantha Morton (Minority Report). The third, starring Gemma Chan, is called I Am Hannah.

Here’s everything you need to know about the I Am…series.

When is I Am Nicola/Kirsty/Hannah on TV?

The hour-long films begin airing on Tuesday 23rd July at 10,00pm, and are expected to continue over the following weeks.

Is there a trailer for Channel 4’s I Am…?

There is indeed – showing the ups and downs of McClure, Morton and Chan’s characters, it offers an intriguing glimpse into the dramatic heft of the films.

What’s Channel 4’s I Am Kirsty about?

While I Am Kirsty is the second episode airing, it’s probably the one we know the most about.

Shot over the summer and autumn of 2018, each of the three episodes is co-authored and developed by its female lead, a collaborative process that Samantha Morton compared to “singing a duet” during a Q&A at the BFI & Radio Times Festival.

In I Am Kirsty, Morton stars opposite Paul Kaye’s Ryan, who’s described as a menacing presence in Kirsty’s life.

Kirsty is struggling to keep afloat and protect her two young daughters. Working as a cleaner, she is having difficulties paying off debts and, after a frank conversation with a colleague, she contemplates sex work as a means of earning money. The film explores the sacrifices she makes for her family — and how far she’s willing to go to ensure their survival.

“Kirsty’s story is deeply influenced by my own experiences and is autobiographical at its heart,” Morton said.

“Sadly, the issues explored in this show – poverty, austerity, desperation – are all too real for so many people and I feel strongly that it’s so important that we can speak openly about that.”

Series producer Krishnendu Majumdar said, “Dominic Savage’s work always speaks to the most contemporary and urgent of questions, taking a scalpel to modern life.”

What is I am Nicola about?

The second episode e will star Line of Duty actress Vicky McClure, and is currently titled I Am Nicola. According to Variety the film will also star Perry Fitzgerald, and tell the story of a dysfunctional and coercive relationship.

“Every day we created moments we didn’t know existed until we were in the moment,” McClure said. “This is what is so unique working with Dominic. You’re reacting rather than acting.”

What is I Am Hannah about?

“Series finale” I Am Hannah marks a return to Channel 4 for Humans star Chan, and deals with a woman in her 30s struggling with societal and family expectations.

“Like many women I know, Hannah is struggling with the anxiety that comes with living in a society that constantly reminds women about their ‘biological clock,’” Chan said.

“At its core, her story is about someone trying to free themselves from expectation, both internal and external.”

Where did the idea for I Am Kirsty come from?

Speaking at the BFI & Radio Times Festival about how she conceived of Kirsty, Morton, who spent many of her early years in care, said: “As a child I was around two women who — two different women — who were forced into sex work through poverty or a man forcing them to do it for money.

“And that was, when I played Tracy in [British TV series] Band of Gold, that was my source material for that, all those years ago. And also living in children’s homes and around children who were exploited into sex work.”

Speaking at the same event, Dominic Savage said: “It was interesting because, looking into it I met some women who had done this [worked as sex workers]… I knew that what we were dealing with is something that is real and is happening. I was very keen to try and describe what these things feel like, what the harshness of it and really the devastation and the impossibility of the situation.

“[While filming on] the estate that was in the film, the amount of people who I met living with kids, single parents, that were very close to the edge and had actually had this experience as well.”

Who stars in I Am Kirsty?

Two-time Oscar-nominee Samantha Morton plays Kirsty, a single mum struggling to keep her family afloat after her partner walks out on them. Morton has starred in numerous Hollywood films, including Woody Allen’s Sweet and Lowdown, Minority Report, Elizabeth: the Golden Age, and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. She’s also appeared in various television series, including The Walking Dead, The Rosie Project and Harlots.

Co-starring with Morton is Paul Kaye who plays Ryan, a parent at the same school where Kirsty’s two daughters attend. He runs into Kirsty after she receives some difficult news.

Advertisement

Perhaps best known for playing Thoros of Myr in HBO’s fantasy epic Game of Thrones, Kaye has appeared in BBC’s Mongrels, After Life, Vera and Cold Feet. Recently he’s played Lawrence in Wanderlust and Jim Winshaw in Three Girls. He’s set to star as Tanner in Channel 4’s Year of the Rabbit.