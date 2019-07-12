Meet the cast of Casualty

A lot of faces come and go in an Accident & Emergency ward. Some leave with smiles on their faces. Many don’t. However, there are a few faces you can expect to see every day in the Emergency Department of Holby City – the hard working staff of Casualty.

We’ve gathered together everything you need to know about the cast of the BBC One drama. If you’ve ever wondered who plays Charlie Fairhead, or where you might have seen Azuka Oforka before, then read on…

Derek Thompson plays Charlie Fairhead

Who is Charlie Fairhead? Charlie Fairhead is a lovable Emergency Nurse Practitioner in the Emergency Department of Holby City Hospital. He has been there from the very beginning and all his colleagues go to him for advice. Charlie has pulled the ED through many crises with his loyalty and careful bedside manner.

Where have I seen Derek Thompson before? Derek Thompson is best known for his part as Charlie Fairhead in Casualty. He has been playing this part from 1986 and is the longest serving cast member. Before Casualty, he appeared in many films, plays and television programmes such as The Long Good Friday and Wild Geese II.

Jason Durr plays David Hide

Who is David Hide? David Hide is a Band 5 Nurse in the Emergency Department of Holby City Hospital. David comes across as quiet, reserved and lacking confidence. Some of his colleagues, especially Robyn, are very keen to bring him out of his shell. However, while David might mostly be in the background, he is a very good listener and a hard worker on whom you can rely.

Where have I seen Jason Durr before? Jason Durr is most famous for his role as PC Mike Bradley in Heartbeat in 1997. Jason is currently playing Staff Nurse David Hide in Casualty, which he joined in 2016. He has also appeared in theatres across the UK, including in the West End.

William Beck plays Dylan Keogh

Who is Dylan Keogh? Dylan Keogh is a Consultant in the Emergency Department of Holby City Hospital. Dylan often comes across as emotionless and very abrupt. However, he prefers to take the more interesting cases, rather than the highly dramatic life-or-death situations, and still enjoys his work. Dylan much prefers the company of his dog on his houseboat than anyone in the ED.

Where have I seen William Beck before? William Beck is most famous for his role as Royston White in Robin Hood. He joined Casualty in 2011 as Dylan Keogh: a fitting move, considering he originally trained in medicine before deciding he wanted to be an actor. He has also appeared appeared in a variety of films, plays and television series, including Death in Paradise and Snatch.

George Rainsford plays Ethan Hardy

Who is Ethan Hardy? Ethan Hardy is a Specialist Registrar in the Emergency Department of Holby City Hospital. He is a kind and hard-working doctor who pays great attention to detail. In 2015 Ethan found out that he has Huntingdon’s disease, which he inherited from his mother. Despite a difficult past and the challenges he faces personally, he cares deeply for others, especially his patients.

Where have I seen George Rainsford before ? George Rainsford has spent a lot of time in hospitals, with high profile roles in medical dramas. George played Jimmy Wilson in Call the Midwife and joined the cast of Casualty in 2014. He has also appeared in many plays, including with the RSC in productions such as All’s Well That End’s Well.

Charles Venn plays Jacob Masters

Who is Jacob Masters? Jacob Masters is a Clinical Nurse Manager in the Emergency Department of Holby City Hospital. Jacob sometimes feels things too deeply, and often puts his own life in danger to save patients. He is down to earth and gets along well with his colleagues but can struggle to stay professional. Recently he found out that he is the father of Blake Gardner.

Where have I seen Charles Venn before? Charles Venn joined Casualty in 2015 to play Jacob Masters. Before that, fans might remember him as the character of Curtis Alexander in Dream Team or Ray Dixon in EastEnders. Swapping the scrubs for sequins, Charles finished in sixth place on Strictly Come Dancing 2018.

Azuka Oforka plays Louise Tyler

Who is Louise Tyler? Louise Tyler is a Band 6 Nurse in the Emergency Department of Holby City Hospital. Louise has no problem in giving her honest opinion to anybody and her domineering nature means that she is always in control of the ED. She is willing to give up her time to help others and is very hard-working.

Where have I seen Azuka Oforka before? Azuka Oforka is best known for her role as Louise Tyler in Casualty. Before entering the Holby Hospital, she played Kelly Clifton on The Bill. Oforka is cousins with fellow Casualty actor Charles Venn.

Tony Marshall plays Noel Garcia

Who is Noel Garcia? Noel Garcia is the receptionist in the Emergency Department at Holby City Hospital. His optimism and cheerful disposition make him the first happy face you see when you walk into the ED. While he loves a cheeky joke, Noel is committed to his job and gets irritated when people do not take him seriously. His colleagues know that they can rely on him to find information that they need and he always takes good care of the patients.

Where have I seen Tony Marshall before? Tony Marshall is best known for his appearances in Life on Mars, Only Fools and Horses and All Quiet on the Preston Front. Marshall joined Casualty in 2008.

Amanda Henderson plays Robyn Miller

Who is Robyn Miller? Robyn Miller is a Band 5 Nurse in the Emergency Department of Holby City Hospital. The beating heart of the ward, her caring bedside manner is a lifeline for her patients, although it hides insecurity over her academic background. Recently Robyn’s husband Glen Thomas died, leaving her with their daughter Charlotte.

Where have I seen Amanda Henderson before? Amanda Henderson is most well known for her role as Robyn Miller in Casualty, which she started in 2013. She has also appeared in the films Wild Bill (2011) and Les Misérables.

Maddy Hill plays Ruby Spark

Who is Ruby Spark? Ruby Spark is a Paramedic at Holby City Hospital. She has a Sherlock-like ability to recall large amounts of information, but her intelligence can sometimes be her undoing. Her strong opinions, precision and self-consciousness occasionally rub people up the wrong way. She is well respected by her colleagues, but they don’t often choose to spend time with her socially.

Where have I seen Maddy Hill before? Maddy Hill is best known for playing Nancy Carter in EastEnders form 2014-2016, and joined Casualty as Ruby Spark in 2018. She has appeared as a guest star in episodes of Whitechapel and Father Brown.

Cathy Shipton plays Lisa Duffin

Who is Lisa Duffin? Lisa Duffin, better known as Duffy, is a Band 7 Charge Nurse and Midwife. She joined Holby over 30 years ago, but remains a child at heart, often putting the younger patients (and her own colleagues) at ease. Duffy recently married Charlie Fairhead although this happy occasion was followed by her being diagnosed with dementia.

Where have I seen Cathy Shipton before? Cathy Shipton is most well known for her role as Lisa ‘Duffy’ Duffin in Casualty, which she joined in 1986 when it first started. She has also appeared as a guest in episodes of Doctors, The Bill and Holby City.

Genesis Lynea plays Archie Hudson

Who is Archie Hudson? Archie Hudson is a Registrar in the Emergency Department of Holby City Hospital. Archie is very new to the ED and comes across as a bit full of herself. This has made it a struggle to get on with her colleagues, especially Will Noble. However, she is a capable doctor and was angered when Will got the Consultant post instead of her.

Where have I seen Genesis Lynea before? Genesis Lynea is most famous for her role as Maddie Harper in 4 O’clock Club and Archie Hudson in Casualty, which she joined in 2019. Lynea has also played Anne of Cleves in the West End musical SIX.

Jack Nolan plays Will Noble

Who is Will Noble? Will Noble joined the Emergency Department of Holby City Hospital earlier this year as a locum and is now a Consultant in Paediatric Emergency medicine. Will always put his patients first – including before himself and his colleagues – which can make him slightly disorganised. Luckily his charm helps mend bridges, but it will take more than that to become friends with Archie Hudson, who was passed over for the Consultant post.

Where have I seen Jack Nolan before? Jack Nolan has appeared in many films including as the Earl Jorgenson in Vikings, in the role of Wolfman in Kissing Candice and as Michael Hennessy in Red Rock. Jack Nolan joined the cast of Casualty earlier this year as the character Will Noble.

