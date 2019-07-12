Accessibility Links

  4. Divorce drama The Split will return to BBC1 for a second series

Divorce drama The Split will return to BBC1 for a second series

Hopefully those loose ends will be tied up

The Split

The Split will be back for a second series, the BBC has confirmed.

Series one of screenwriter Abi Morgan’s divorce drama starred Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan and Annabel Scholey.

It told the story of the Defoes – a family of high-flying female divorce lawyers whose lives are turned upside down by the re-appearance of their estranged father, Oscar (Anthony Head) – but ended with a number of questions left unanswered.

On the show’s return, Abi Morgan said: “It’s a delight and a privilege to bring The Split back for series two and to submerge myself once more into the world of Noble, Hale and Defoe and the lives of Hannah and her sisters. Thank you to the BBC and the enthusiasm of viewers and we look forward to seeing you in 2019.”

Jane Featherstone, Executive Producer for Sister Pictures, said:  “I’ve been very proud to see Nicola Walker leading our incredible cast through six episodes of Abi Morgan’s beautifully crafted exploration of families and modern marriage, and  I am thrilled that we’re going to be able to continue to explore their lives in even more detail in a second series.

“Expect things to get even messier for the Defoe sisters and those closest to them.”

The Split will return for a second series in 2019

This article was originally published in May 2018

