Who is Marvin Brooks? Meet the Love Island Casa Amor recruit who trains Harry Redknapp

With his penchant for strong opinions and fierce competition, Marvin Brooks is likely to set Casa Amor on fire when he arrives on Love Island. He helps Harry Redknapp burn off the jam roly polys – but will this 8.7 be able to work up a sweat in the bedroom with the ladies?

Here’s everything you need to know about Marvin…

Meet Marvin Brooks…

Age: 29

Who is Marvin coupled up with? He is now coupled up with Maura, after they hit it off in Casa Amor.

From: Bournemouth

Job: Personal trainer and ex royal navy officer

Instagram: @marvinbrooks

Who is Marvin?

They say honesty is the best policy, and Marvin hasn’t shied away from being upfront about his least attractive qualities. The 29-year-old, who has a penchant for Jessica Alba, described himself as “strongly opinionated and very competitive”. He said: “I speak my mind, but that can upset people sometimes. I am very quick to judge, and sometimes do that too quickly. I’m not very empathetic either.”

When it comes to bro-code he believes “all is fair in love and war,” saying: “I’m quite selfish and if I feel like I can get someone that I want, even if it hurts another guy, I will go for it. There is a code but whether I abide by it I’m not sure. I’m there for one reason.”

Any claims to fame?

Well, he trains Harry Redknapp and has played for Poole Town FC.

What – and who – is Marvin looking for in the villa?

Long version: “It’s changed a few times because of how people have reacted to things. My type I’ve always said is brunette. Anna has definitely caught my eye but then recently Lucie has as I feel like she’s very similar to me in the sense that if she doesn’t want to hang around with a group she won’t force herself to do, which I’ve admired. I have also only seen a brief bit of Arabella but definitely her!”

Short version: Any girl.

What has Marvin been up to in the villa?

He hit it off with Maura in Casa Amor, and they coupled up. But things soon went downhill when the pair arrived at the main villa, Maura dumping Marvin after only a few days.

After that, Marvin tried his luck with Amber, managing to call her “damaged” within a minute.

“You intrigue me,” he told her. “You’re like that locked door that I kind of want to know what’s behind. It’s got a few locks on it and a few cracks at the bottom that are slightly damaged.”

We can’t advise you watch this clip in full.