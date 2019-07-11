When are Monsta X on Good Morning Britain? Who are the K-pop band?

Monsta X are making waves in the UK after playing Wembley Arena, and they’re now set to make TV history.

Superstars Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M will be the first K-Pop band ever to appear on Good Morning Britain, with Monbebe (the name Monsta X fans give themselves) likely to be up early to catch them talk about their music and world tour.

But will the famously disrespectful Piers Morgan be willing to listen to the next pop sensations?

Here’s everything you need to know about Monsta X….

When are Monsta X on Good Morning Britain?

The seven-piece boyband will feature on Good Morning Britain on Thursday 11th July – while their time slot is TBC, the breakfast show airs from 6am to 8:30am, so be sure to set your alarm early.

Who are Monsta X?

Straight from Seoul, Monsta X is the latest K-pop band set for world domination. The group formed in 2014, and received mainstream attention a year later for their debut EP, Trespass. They became hugely popular in Japan for their unique mix of pop, hip-hop and trap music.

Their first full-length studio album The Clan was released in 2017, and debuted in the number one spot on Billboard’s World Albums chart over in the United States. They have since released follow-up albums Take.1: Are You There? And Take.2: We Are Here.

Monsta X’s success saw them embark on their first world tour in 2018, selling out the London Eventim Apollo when they played in June.

Since achieving worldwide success, Monsta X have worked with producer Steve Aoki on his track Play It Cool and rapper French Montana, who featured on their new English-language song Who Do U Love?

They were the first K-pop band to play California’s hugely popular KIIS-FM Jingle Ball last year, and have been immortalised in cartoon form in the animated series We Bare Bears.

Beyond the realms of their unique sounds, the Monsta X boys have modelled their own contact lenses, lip tint and clothing range for fashion brand Litmus.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV