Love Island fans are convinced this boy is getting dumped tonight

Thursday night’s re-coupling is looming, with the power in the girls’ hands as they prepare to choose which boys they want to pair up with. And it feels like it’s all to play for…

There are two new Islanders in the mix – Francesca and Chris – and Wednesday’s dance challenge threw a spanner in the works as Michael’s heart rate went off the chart when his ex Amber showed off her moves. Meanwhile, a lot could depend on what order the girls make their choices in.

But even with all those variables to consider, RadioTimes.com readers are very clear on who’s going to end up packing their bags and heading out the front door: a massive 72% of those who voted think Marvin will be the one going home, with 17% picking newcomer Chris and 6% Ovie.

Marvin is currently coupled up with Maura but it’s been clear for some time that it’s not exactly a match made in heaven and she’s made no bones about the fact that she has her eye on Curtis.

Will 29-year-old personal trainer and ex Royal Navy officer Marvin be able to extend his villa stay beyond two weeks, or will our readers be proved right?

We know who we’re backing…

Love Island continues weekdays and Sundays at 9pm on ITV