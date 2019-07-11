Who are the couples on Love Island 2019 and when is the next recoupling?
Find out all you need to know about the current sun-kissed pairings – and when the next recoupling is due
The grafting, sticking it on and muggy mischief of Love Island 2019 is in full swing and, as usual, contestants won’t be able to reach the final on their own.
To keep themselves safe from a dumping, the Islanders will have to make sure they stay part of a couple – be it for love, fame or friendship.
And with regular re-couplings set to take place, that’s easier said than done.
Here’s when the next one’s due to take place…
When is the next re-coupling happening?
The next recoupling will be taking place on tonight’s (Thursday 11th July) show. The girls will be picking the boys, with the left single at the end of the recoupling set to be dumped from the island.
Who are the current Love Island couples?
Currently single: Amber and Jordan have been spurned by Michael and Anna, while newcomers Francesca and Chris are also single.
Michael & Joanna
Molly-Mae and T0mmy
Anton and Belle
Anna and Ovie
Maura and Marvin
Single Islanders
Curtis Pritchard (after Amy departed the villa)
Amber Gill
Jordan Hames
Chris Taylor
Francesca Allen
Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2