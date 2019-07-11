Who is Amber Gill? Meet the Love Island series 5 contestant linked to former Islanders

Love Island is back, and judging by this season’s cast it’s most definitely going to be a survival of the fittest for series five.

Here’s the lowdown on Islander Amber Gill…

Meet Amber Gill…

Who is Amber coupled up with on Love Island? Amber is shockingly now single, after Michael chose to couple up with newcomer Joanna post-Casa Amor.

Age: 21

From: Newcastle

Job: Beauty therapist and model

Twitter: @AmberRoseGill (but don’t get your hopes up about a follow-back, the account is yet to have been used)

Instagram: @amberrosegill

Amber’s a beautician (she specialises in lashes and facials, if you’re interested) but you may recognise her from elsewhere.

The 21-year-old has been a model for online clothing brand Fash1.UK, who describe her as “the sassiest person they’ve ever met” on their Instagram page. Here’s hoping she brings a dash of that trademark attitude to the villa.

Amber is seemingly good friends with 2018 Islander Ellie Brown , with the pair posing for several snaps on Instagram while out in Newcastle, alongside fellow series-four alumnus Adam Collard

She’s also pals with former Geordie Shore star Kyle Christie. Here they are together in this sweet Insta snap from 2014.

While he captioned Amber in the snap as “the young Mrs Christie”, he was actually dating co-star Holly Hagan at the time – Amber was reportedly dating his cousin.

But it seems Amber is now very much single and ready to mingle as she heads villa-side to Majorca.

“I’ve got a big personality and I get on with people really well,” she said. “People think I’m funny. I don’t take myself too seriously and I’m always up for a laugh. I’ll be good on challenges and dates.”

What is Amber looking for in the villa?

A joker, it would seem. Her tagline on her Instagram account is, “If you don’t have a sense of humour, go away”.

She describes her perfect date as dining on Ebi Katsu sushi and Odeon ice blasts – whether she finds any of this in Majorca is yet to be revealed.

“I like tall guys who are muscly and athletic, I like people that go to the gym because that’s what I like,” she said. “I want someone who is funny and that I can have fun with and doesn’t take themselves too seriously because I am daft.”

What has Amber been up to in the villa?

Initially coupled up with Callum, Amber decided to dump him from the island when she chose a platonic coupling with Anton. She was new boy Danny‘s second pick for a date after Yewande – though sparks seemed to fly more between the first pairing than the second.

However, the potential interest from Danny awoke Michael, who decided to tell Amber that he is attracted to her when she returned from the date.

She appeared to feel the same. “Every other boy in the villa lays it on thick, it’s called factor fifty thick, apart from Michael,” she said in the Beach Hut. “He’s very chilled and low-key which I think I’m more attracted to.”

The two then shared their first kiss (after much faffing around) and won praise from viewers when they took Anton to task over an insensitive conversation he had with Anna:

Amber & Michael confronting Anton and being true friends. Wow my stanning for Amber is going up and up each episode #loveisland pic.twitter.com/30ScYvthii — Ella (@Ella31931234) June 12, 2019

Amber later admitted to being annoyed when Michael was picked to go on a date with new bombshell Maura.

“I’m a little bit bothered,” she said in The Beach Hut. “Okay, I’m a lot bothered.”

But she needn’t have worried, with Michael and Amber now in an official Love Island couple. D’awww.

And things got even more romantic with the pair, with Amber admitting her feelings for Michael when out on their first date.

Michael and Amber's first date was everything we'd hoped it would be and more! 💋 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/WG0y4WhenC — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 20, 2019

Despite showing her sensitive side with Michael, Amber didn’t cool down completely – particularly with Danny. After the model chose to couple up with Arabella rather than Yewande (thus dumping her from the Island), Amber was quick to challenge the decision.

Amber was having none of Danny's excuses after the recoupling. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/5NiS2LwMqI — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 26, 2019

After heading to Casa Amor along with the rest of the girls, it seemed there had been trouble in paradise, with Amber admitting that she doubted whether Michael would stay true — and her fears were confirmed, with Michael deciding to couple up with new girl Joanna, leaving her single.

During the shocking Recoupling, Amber – who had remained loyal to Michael – explained why she remained faithful: “Because I’m a loyal human being, that’s the way that I am, that’s what I wanted to do… I had a sneaky feeling. It’s disappointing.”

She was then forced to go for tea with Joanna outside the villa to sort things out, and they managed to squash the beef after a rocky start. She later told the girls that Joanna has done nothing wrong, and that she doesn’t hold anything against her.

But Amber still has feelings for Michael, tearing up when Maura and Anna tried to set her up with new boy Chris.

“Chris is lovely and he’s got tattoos and he’s tall but I just had something with Michael,” she said. “Having a new boy enter the villa tonight has made me realise that I still have feelings for Michael.”

Could the pair ever reconcile?

Love Island launches on Monday 3rd June on ITV2