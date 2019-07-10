Who is Francesca Allen? Meet the Love Island series 5 bombshell looking for her own James Bond

The sun never sets on Love Island, apparently, and as series five winds on yet more potential-partners have travelled to Spain. Meet Francesca Allen – a new bombshell added to the villa five weeks in.

Here’s everything you need to know about the clothing store manager from Essex.

Meet Francesca Allen…

Age: 23

From: Essex

Job: Clothing store manager

Instagram: francesca_allen

What is Francesca looking for in the villa?

“James Bond. I want a James Bond.”

Anyone else want Bond to infiltrate Casa Amor in the next film? Although appearing on a prime time reality show may blow his cover.

What are Francesca’s best and worst personality traits?

Apparently, it’s being simultaneously one thing and its exact opposite at the same time. She is “fun, bubbly and very positive” but also “quite fiery” and “quite a forgiving person.” She is “quite spontaneous” but also “terrible at getting ready – if I can’t find something to wear I will always be late.”

What qualities does Francesca find attractive?

“I fancy people’s mannerisms more than their looks,” claims Francesca, giving everyone a good reason to mind their Ps and Qs. In fact, table manners are a bit of a sore point.

“I went out with a boy and we went to a fancy restaurant in the West End. Our starters came out and he scoffed and laughed at me because I picked up the starter knife and fork, and he said he was surprised I knew which knife and fork to use! I got up from the table, and left. I was so insulted. How could he think I didn’t know basic table manners?” Elbows off the table, guys.

What has Francesca been up to in the villa?

She’s only just arrived. Give her a chance, eh?

