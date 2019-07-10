Love Island first look: Maura and Curtis share a kiss as things get steamy in dance challenge

There may have been a lot of heartbreak on Love Island over the last few nights, but things are set to heat up again thanks to a particularly steamy challenge.

Amy’s exit has paved the way for Maura to make a move on Curtis, after she admitted she had feelings for the ballroom dancer.

And she’s given the perfect opportunity to crack on in tonight’s episode, with the Love Island first look revealing that the girls go up against the boys in a bid to set pulses racing during a dance competition.

Wearing a mesh bodysuit and devil horns, Maura cranks up the heat as she dances on Curtis, taking the opportunity to lock lips with her crush.

“I’ve got a bit of a plan up my sleeve,” she cheekily admits. “I just can’t wait to get to Curtis!”

Meanwhile, Curtis is equally keen to showcase his smooth moves for Maura; donning a headpiece and purple hotpants, the Dancing with the Stars pro writhes against her and decides to kiss her back.

But it’s not all fun and games in the villa, with Amber tearing up over her failed relationship with Michael.

The arrival of newcomer Chris prompts Anna and Maura to try and talk him up to the newly-single Amber, with things not quite going to plan as she gets emotional.

“He ticks a couple of boxes but not enough to constitute me cracking on with him,” Amber says about the new boy.

“Chris is lovely and he’s got tattoos and he’s tall but I just had something with Michael.”

She adds in the Beach Hut: “Having a new boy enter the villa tonight has made me realise that I still have feelings for Michael.”

Will the dance challenge give Amber an opportunity to show her ex how she feels?

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV 2