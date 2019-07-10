Amy left Love Island and the whole nation got emotional

We may have seen several Islanders choose to make an early exit from Love Island, but none have made us quite so emotional as Amy Hart’s departure from the villa in last night’s (Wednesday 10th July) episode.

The air hostess decided to bow out of the ITV 2 reality show after quite a messy split from her partner Curtis Pritchard – following his own admission his head had been turned during Casa Amor.

In tearful scenes, Amy told Curtis she was leaving in order to give him a second chance at love, and allow her time to get over her first heartbreak.

“Realistically for me, I’m not going to be ready in the next three weeks to meet someone else,” she said. “Realistically for you, you will not be happy all the time here because you’ll always put me first because you’re such a good person.

“That’s why I love you so much and that’s why I want you to be happy. You are not going to be happy whilst I’m still here. So, I’m leaving today but it’s a positive thing because I’m going to go and start the rest of my life today…”

Amy then confessed in the Beach Hut, “I have been on such a huge journey. I never thought someone would make me feel so special that I would fall in love with them and I did and it makes me realise that that will happen for me again, just not in here.”

Amy’s exit left both her fellow Islanders, and fans at home, in tears, with many praising her for putting her own wellbeing first ahead of the fame and fortune Love Island often brings.

From one Amy to another, former Doctor Who star Karen Gillan posted a video of herself in mock tears from the outcome of the episode.

Love Island series three stars Gabby Allen and Chris Hughes praised “sweet-hearted” Amy for her decision, calling her exit “genuine”.

Amy’s feelings were and are so genuine which is what this show is or SHOULD be about. I am so gutted this has turned out this way for her. But what an unbelievably strong woman taking herself out of the situation with sheer dignity. I’m in awe of her strength. #loveisland — ⚡️GABBY ALLEN⚡️ (@gabbydawnallen) July 9, 2019

She’s a sweet hearted girl. That’s sad Amy. Wanted to find love and cared about nothing else. Good for her putting her happiness before anything else. #LoveIsland — Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22) July 9, 2019

Elsewhere, Love Island series four contestant Kendall Rae Knight described Amy’s departure as “emotional”, and said she respected Amy’s choice to quit.

I’ve got so much respect for Amy after tonight’s ep. It was like watching yourself the first time you fell hard and got your heart broken but couldn’t hate that person however hard you tried and still wanted the best for them, so emotional man😭 #loveisland — Kendall Rae Knight (@KendallRKnight1) July 9, 2019

Other fans of the show described Amy as “admirable” for her handling of the situation.

Ok I am piping up because I’m seeing a lot of hateful nonsense on the TL and let me tell you: Amy’s way of leaving is a genuinely admirable example of prioritising your own mental health and making peace with an obviously painful intense situation. Leave her alone #LoveIsland — Amy Bottrill (@bottrill) July 9, 2019

I rate Amy. First grown thing I’ve seen on this programme. Know yourself & your heart. 👏🏽 #loveisland — Curf (@CurfewOgunnusi) July 9, 2019

Me trying not to cry at Amy doing this for Curtis because of how much she genuinely cares about him 🙁 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/XNoUBdKfSx — georgiapearlman (@georgiapearlma1) July 9, 2019

Amy’s departure from the villa may pave the way for Curtis to start cracking on with Maura, who told him that she was now interested in him.

However, will the arrival of two new Islanders now change that?

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV 2