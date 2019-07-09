Accessibility Links

Who are the couples on Love Island 2019?

Find out all you need to know about the current sun-kissed pairings – and when the next recoupling is due



The grafting, sticking it on and muggy mischief of Love Island 2019 is in full swing and, as usual, contestants won’t be able to reach the final on their own.

To keep themselves safe from a dumping, the Islanders will have to make sure they stay part of a couple – be it for love, fame or friendship.

And with regular re-couplings set to take place, that’s easier said than done.

Here’s when the next one’s due to take place…

When is the next re-coupling happening?

Expect one soon – with the entrance of two new bombshells in the form of Francesca and Chris, it’s likely we’ll see a recoupling by the end of the week.

Who are the current Love Island couples?

Currently single: Amber and Jordan have been spurned by Michael and Anna, so they are now the only singletons in the villa.

Current couples:  

Michael & Joanna



Molly-Mae and T0mmy



Anton and Belle



Anna and Ovie



Maura and Marvin



Single Islanders

Curtis Pritchard (after Amy departed the villa)



Amber Gill



Jordan Hames



Chris Taylor



Francesca Allen


Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2

All about Love Island


News, photos, videos and full episode guide



