Who are the couples on Love Island 2019?

The grafting, sticking it on and muggy mischief of Love Island 2019 is in full swing and, as usual, contestants won’t be able to reach the final on their own.

To keep themselves safe from a dumping, the Islanders will have to make sure they stay part of a couple – be it for love, fame or friendship.

And with regular re-couplings set to take place, that’s easier said than done.

Here’s when the next one’s due to take place…

When is the next re-coupling happening?

Expect one soon – with the entrance of two new bombshells in the form of Francesca and Chris, it’s likely we’ll see a recoupling by the end of the week.

Who are the current Love Island couples?

Currently single: Amber and Jordan have been spurned by Michael and Anna, so they are now the only singletons in the villa.

Current couples:

Anton and Belle

Anna and Ovie

Maura and Marvin

Single Islanders

Curtis Pritchard (after Amy departed the villa)

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2